[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Word Builder, Optimizing Medical Charting and Documentation Workflows

HoonSik Jeong CEO of Word Builder



-‘MyAnyPACS,’ an installable SaaS solution

-Focused on medical charting optimization and data structuralization.

Word Builder is a startup developing solutions centered on medical charting optimization and data structuring technologies. The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO HoonSik Jeong. After obtaining his medical license in 1996 and becoming a radiologist in 2001, Dr. Jeong currently serves at the Department of Radiology at Bong Seng Memorial Hospital in Busan.The flagship product is ‘MyAnyPACS’, an installable SaaS solution. It is an individualized, intelligent input system designed to enable medical professionals to complete electronic medical records (EMR) faster, more accurately, and with greater convenience, significantly reducing the time spent on documentation.MyAnyPACS consists of three core modules. Click-Buddy, The first module developed, it utilizes an interface that stores frequently used medical text in a 3D data structure on a server. Medical staff can retrieve and input desired sentences or words simply by clicking a mouse. This is based on proprietary technology patented in 2023.Type-Buddy, A recently finalized module that acts as a smart vocabulary bank. It automatically or manually saves words, phrases, and paragraphs typed by the user, providing tailored recommendations and calls-to-action. Its personalization strengthens the more it is used.Talk-Buddy(Upcoming), A voice-to-text interface that allows medical staff to input data directly into charts using microphones or smart devices, designed for seamless use within both hospital and remote environments.The greatest strength of MyAnyPACS is its complete freedom of input. Users can choose their preferred tools keyboard, mouse, microphone, or smart devices to accurately and rapidly input data, whether it is retrieved from the server or based on the user's immediate memory.“The core competitiveness of MyAnyPACS lies in the fact that it was developed directly by a practicing physician”, said CEO Jeong. “I have experienced the transition from paper charts to electronic records over nearly 30 years in clinical practice. My constant focus has been on how to make charting faster and more accurate. Because this solution reflects those decades of clinical experience, it addresses the actual inconveniences and needs felt by medical staff on the front lines.”Another critical advantage is its environmental versatility. While EMR and PACS systems, operating systems (OS), and remote work environments vary by hospital, MyAnyPACS remains compatible across all configurations. This eliminates the interoperability issues common in existing medical software. Furthermore, Word Builder maintains a highly competitive pricing policy. Dr. Jeong believes that while technical excellence is vital, lowering economic barriers is essential for the solution to become a daily tool for medical professionals.Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “In 2026, we will focus our capabilities on stably deploying the features we have developed and securing a robust user base. Our primary goal is to create a structure where the solution is used directly in clinical settings and where feedback can be rapidly integrated into the system.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com