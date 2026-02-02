[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] WINDPIONEER, Developing AI-Driven Airborne Wind Energy Systems (AWES)

SiHoon HEO, CEO of WINDPIONEER



WINDPIONEER is a green technology company providing new energy solutions for the climate crisis era. Founded in May 2022 by CEO SiHoon HEO, the company places R&D at its core value.“We are developing an AI-driven Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES) that generates stable power 24/7 at high altitudes while simultaneously analyzing and monitoring the atmospheric environment in real-time”, said CEO Heo. “Our system can even operate its own secure communication network.”WINDPIONEER aims to commercialize an innovative renewable energy platform that overcomes the limitations of traditional ground-based wind and solar power. With almost no installation constraints, a power generation efficiency of over 80%, and a Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) of 54 KRW/kWh, the company has secured a significant competitive advantage.The flagship item is a next-generation Airborne Wind Energy System (AWES) that integrates AI-based wind power, atmospheric monitoring, and a secure private communication network into a single unit. It is a completely new power generation method that solves the persistent issues of traditional renewables, such as site limitations, low efficiency, climate dependency, and poor economic viability, by utilizing the stable and strong winds found in the upper atmosphere.“Instead of traditional wind towers, our system utilizes an Aerostat that floats at altitudes of 100 to 400 meters”, Heo explained.“By leveraging wind speeds that are three times stronger than at the surface, we maximize generation efficiency. With a generation cost of 54 KRW/kWh significantly lower than the System Marginal Price (SMP) we can ensure profitability even without government subsidies. Its ability to generate power 24 hours a day makes it four times more efficient than solar power.”In addition to energy, the system’s atmospheric monitoring function collects real-time data on over 10 environmental factors, including PM2.5, NO₂, CO, and O₃. By maintaining constant monitoring at altitudes higher than drones can reach, the system provides superior accuracy, making it ideal for local governments, industrial complexes, national defense, and smart cities. Furthermore, its secure communication network, equipped with LoRa and 5G-based bidirectional communication, can establish independent infrastructure in disaster zones, military areas, or remote mountainous regions.The competitiveness of this next-generation AWES is defined by three factors. Overwhelmingly Low Generation Cost (54 KRW/kWh), While solar power costs approximately 170 KRW/kWh, offshore wind 200~250 KRW/kWh, and onshore wind around 150 KRW/kWh, WINDPIONEER’s technology drastically reduces this to 54 KRW/kWh. “This is our greatest technical edge that ensures business viability without subsidies, solving the economic shortcomings of current renewables”, emphasized Heo.Stable 24/7 Power Generation: At altitudes of 100 to 400 meters, winds are 2 to 3 times stronger and far more consistent than on the ground. This allows for a continuous 80% annual capacity factor 4 to 8 times higher than existing methods ensuring high stability in power production.Minimal Installation Constraints, One of the biggest hurdles for wind and solar power is the lack of suitable sites, licensing issues, and local complaints. “Our small Aerostat based system can be installed on city outskirts, farmland, or industrial complexes, virtually eliminating site shortage issues and significantly reducing the regulatory burden for local governments and military units”, said Heo.Regarding future plans, Heo stated, “WINDPIONEER aims to grow through a three stage strategy, technological advancement, market verification, and global expansion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com