O of ieumBio Co. Ltd.[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Yumi Kim, CEO of ieumBio Co. Ltd.

ieumBio, Evaluating Anti-aging and Healthspan-enhancing Substances Using the Ultra-short-lived Vertebrate, Killifish



KilliSpan, Fast, scalable longevity test platform



Recognized as a premier preclinical platform for rapid measurement of healthspan and survival duration

ieumBio Co. Ltd. (ieumBio) is a university spin-off building a next-generation platform to accelerate the discovery and development of healthy longevity interventions. Our mission is to shorten the path from scientific insight to real-world impact by enabling faster, more reliable preclinical validation of longevity and healthspan-targeting therapies.Our vision is to become a foundational layer in the healthy longevity ecosystem—one that accelerates time-to-market for longevity therapies while reducing development risk across the field. By supporting multiple longevity programs in parallel, we generate early revenue while building a scalable platform with the potential to reshape how healthy longevity interventions are discovered, validated, and ultimately delivered to patients.The field of healthy longevity faces a fundamental bottleneck: despite rapid advances in aging biology, translating discoveries into effective interventions remains slow, expensive, and high-risk. Current preclinical pipelines rely heavily on long, low-throughput mammalian studies that delay decision-making and contribute to late-stage failure. This gap has become a critical limiting factor for both longevity-focused startups and pharmaceutical companies seeking to develop aging-modulating drugs.ieumBio addresses this challenge with KilliSpan™, a vertebrate-based longevity intervention platform. KilliSpan™ leverages the African turquoise killifish, a naturally short-lived vertebrate model, to enable rapid in vivo evaluation of healthspan- and lifespan-modulating interventions within weeks rather than years. By capturing biologically integrated aging phenotypes such as survival, functional decline, and aging markers, the platform allows researchers and developers to identify promising interventions sooner and eliminate ineffective candidates before advancing to long, expensive mammalian studies.This approach directly supports healthy longevity by shortening time-to-market, improving decision quality in early development, and enabling more interventions to be tested, compared, and refined within realistic timelines. Rather than focusing on a single compound, KilliSpan™ supports multiple longevity programs in parallel, strengthening the overall ecosystem for healthy aging innovation.ieumBio is led by Dr. Yumi Kim, a pioneer in vertebrate aging biology with deep academic roots at POSTECH, the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST). The team brings together deep expertise in aging research and hands-on experience in building scalable scientific platforms. Together, they are uniquely positioned to transform how longevity interventions are discovered and validated.The company works with a diverse set of academic, clinical, and industry customers, including Seoul National University, Konkuk University Medical Center, Inha University, Daegu Catholic University, TG Biotech, Genesis AI Healthcare, and the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). These collaborations span aging biology, translational research, and early evaluation of longevity and healthspan interventions. In addition, ieumBio has recently initiated a strategic collaboration with Daewoong Pharmaceutical, one of Korea’s leading pharmaceutical companies, to explore the application of KilliSpan™ in evaluating longevity-related interventions—marking a key step toward industry-scale adoption.ieumBio has been supported by major grants and competitive programs, including POSCO Idea Market Place (POSCO-IMP), the Tech Incubator Program for Startups (TIPS), the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ technology development programs, Seoul Startup Hub Open Innovation, and multiple regional and national R&D initiatives. The company has also received follow-on seed investment through POSCO-IMP and investment from POSTECH Holdings. The company has been recognized with multiple awards, including 1st place at the W-Venture Startup Competition and the Minister of SMEs and Startups Award in a national deep-tech acceleration program.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com