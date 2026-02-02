[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] contavelo, Innovating Bicycle Drivetrain Technology with Integrated Crank Gearboxes

Hyeonjin Ju CEO of contavelo



contavelo is a technology driven enterprise researching and developing innovative solutions for bicycle drivetrains. The company focuses on making cycling more accessible and convenient through its unique crank-integrated 2-speed internal transmission. CEO Ju Hyeonjin founded the company in December 2024.The flagship product is a 2-Speed Internal Transmission integrated within the Crankset. While maintaining a minimalist exterior, it is designed to be installed on existing bicycle frames without modifications. Its smooth shifting makes it ideal for everyone from beginners to daily commuters. It has garnered significant interest from global users of folding bikes such as Brompton and other minivelos as well as the high-end tuning market.The competitiveness of the crank-integrated 2-speed internal transmission is defined by three factors.Structural Innovation The method of embedding gears inside the crank is extremely rare worldwide, providing a unique blend of technical sophistication and structural integrity.High Compatibility, Since it can be installed without modifying the frame, the unit is applicable to a wide range of models, including electric bicycles (e-bikes).User Convenience, The system is intuitive to use and requires significantly less maintenance than traditional derailleurs, greatly enhancing the satisfaction of daily riders.contavelo is currently preparing for a launch on Kickstarter in North America to establish touchpoints with the global market. The goal is to refine product quality through initial user feedback and build brand credibility globally. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its business model into ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) by collaborating with bicycle brands and distributors in Europe and Asia. To improve product understanding, the team is producing 3D operational videos and actual installation demonstrations.The company has successfully secured an initial seed investment of KRW 200 million. To fund mass production and global expansion, contavelo is preparing for a Pre-A investment round and plans to apply for the government-backed TIPS.Regarding his motivation for starting the business, CEO Ju stated, "I noticed that bicycle drivetrain structures had remained largely unchanged for a long time. I identified a technical opportunity to fundamentally redesign this system. I decided to start the company to turn this potential for innovation into a tangible product."Currently, the contavelo team consists of CEO Ju, specialized mechanical engineers for product design, and in-house marketing professionals focusing on branding and content creation.Looking ahead, Ju shared, "Our primary goal is a successful Kickstarter launch to secure an initial customer base in North America and Europe. Following that, we plan to establish a B2B supply chain through ODM partnerships with major bicycle brands and co-launch products with various frame manufacturers."