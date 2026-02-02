[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] CLEARUS, Quantitatively Solving Sludge Anaerobization and Solidification Issues

Won-Tak Jeong CEO of CLEARUS



CLEARUS is an environmental technology company dedicated to providing quantitative solutions for the persistent issues of sludge anaerobization and solidification in water treatment plant thickening tanks. The company is developing an integrated system designed to enhance sludge fluidity and optimize discharge processes. This system aims to substantially improve the efficiency and stability of sludge treatment by integrating automated reciprocating agitation-based flow control, real-time sensing-based diagnostics, and anti-clogging structural designs. Founded in April 2025 by CEO Won-Tak Jeong, the company is currently finalizing the system for full-scale commercialization.The flagship product focuses on the homogenization phase within the thickening tank. In a standard water treatment plant, this tank is where sludge resides to undergo natural homogenization, ensuring a consistent concentration for stable discharge.The CLEARUS system goes beyond simple mixing; it is engineered to control the actual behavior of sludge during its residence time, eliminate dead zones, and optimize the entire process through data driven management.The technology consists of three primary components. Reciprocating Rotation-based Fluidity Control, This mechanism minimizes concentration variances within the sludge layer and eliminates stagnant or solidified sections.Real-time Data-driven Optimization, The system collects operational data—such as current consumption, load, and rotation patterns to automatically adjust rotation speed, reciprocating strokes, and operation times. This prevents excessive energy use and ensures optimal operation tailored to the sludge's current state.Stability focused Structural Design, To prevent the recurring issues of discharge port clogging and sludge aggregation, the system features a specialized structural design that ensures uniform and stable discharge during long-term operation.CEO Jeong explained, “The competitiveness of CLEARUS is built on three pillars. The first is a technological structure that simply does not exist elsewhere in the market.”“Our reciprocating rotation based agitation system is unprecedented in domestic or international water treatment facilities”, Jeong continued. “Existing technologies mostly rely on fixed axes, single direction rotation, or diffusers, which have clear limits in removing dead zones. In contrast, CLEARUS applies a proprietary mechanism that automatically alternates the direction of rotation to fundamentally control the flow, stagnation points, and solidification patterns of the sludge layer. This is not just an improvement of an existing agitator; it is a unique system that controls sludge behavior.”The second pillar is the system's ability to quantitatively resolve real world operational challenges. The core problem in thickening tanks is not just a lack of mixing, but a non optimized homogenization process during residence. CLEARUS approaches this by analyzing the issue through quantitative data and automatically adjusting operating conditions, ensuring that operators experience tangible improvements.The third pillar is the CEO’s proven track record in commercialization. Having served as a Director of a Corporate R&D Center for many years, Jeong has successfully led numerous R&D projects for national and local government agencies. This experience has provided him with deep insights into the standards and commercialization processes required for the public procurement market.Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “In the short term, we are focusing on expanding field verifications at water treatment plants and building the foundation for entry into the public procurement market. As we are currently installing systems at several sites and securing operational data, our priority is to clearly demonstrate the reliability and standardization potential of our technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com