[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO]Tidepool, Solving Fishery and Aquaculture Challenges through Technology and Business Innovation

Tidepool is a startup dedicated to solving the structural challenges of the fishery and aquaculture industry through a blend of advanced technology and strategic business models. The company develops and services FISHSCOPE,a technology-based product that leverages AI to enhance farm productivity. Simultaneously, it operates Fishfather, a professional distribution brand that addresses the industry's biggest pain point, the efficient shipping of live fish. CEO Junho Lee founded the company in November 2022 with the long-term goal of connecting the entire value chain from production to consumption.Tidepool’s business is built on two core pillars. FISHSCOPE, Smart Aquaculture SaaS Solution “Future aquaculture will shift toward Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that are independent of the natural environment, allowing for full internal control”, explained CEO Lee. “While this requires significant Capex (Capital Expenditure), the focus inevitably shifts to maximizing production while minimizing Opex (Operating Expenditure) once the infrastructure is in place. FISHSCOPE is the solution that enables rational, data-driven decision-making during the production process. By quantifying core data such as fish growth rates and optimal feeding patterns, it serves as a critical tool for high-value operational decisions.”Fishfather, Premium Live Fish Distribution Brand Fishfather functions as a regional distributor that sells high-quality raw fish produced by farms to large wholesale markets located near consumption centers. While operating within the established live fish distribution market, Tidepool identifies pain points that traditional competitors have failed to address. By applying an ‘AI Roll-up’ strategy, Tidepool utilizes its technological strengths to refine and advance conventional distribution methods, creating a more sophisticated and efficient supply chain.Tidepool’s primary competitive advantage lies in its ability to excel in both technology and business execution. “We believe that a tech company with superior technology must also have a clear revenue model to sustain itself; conversely, a profitable company needs a technological 'economic moat' to scale. Our team is uniquely colored to be a tech firm that truly understands how to generate market value” said Lee.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Our ultimate goal is to become the first representative enterprise for the Korean fishery and aquaculture industry.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com