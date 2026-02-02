[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] TRBOX, Delivering Real-time Vessel Berthing Alerts and TMS-based SaaS Logistics Platforms

Woo Chul Kim CEO of TRBOX



TRBOX is a technology firm specializing in real-time port logistics data and transport management solutions. The company develops services that detect port schedule fluctuations at the Port of Busan and provides tools for transport companies to efficiently manage dispatch and logistics operations. CEO Woo Chul Kim founded the company in October 2023.“TRBOX is more than just a service provider, we operate as a ‘Platform Builder’ through a Joint Venture (JV) collaboration model, leveraging our planning and development expertise to solve field-specific challenges with our partners”, said CEO Kim. “Specifically, we co-developed a first-mile container matching platform with a Tier-1 transport company and secured an equity stake. We are also expanding into the urban and tourism data sector through the 'What's Up Korea' platform. We support everything from planning and development to equity structure design, building integrated platforms alongside diverse partners.”The flagship products of TRBOX are the Vessel Berthing Alert Service and the TMS-based SaaS Logistics Platform. The berthing alert service collects real-time arrival and departure data from terminals in Busan and Incheon. It automatically detects changes such as berthing, departure, or delays, sending instant notifications to transporters and forwarders.“In port logistics, knowing a schedule change first is a competitive advantage because it directly impacts transport costs and prevents scheduling conflicts”, Kim emphasized. “TRBOX possesses a proprietary engine that detects these fluctuations faster and more accurately than any other source.”The TMS(Transportation Management System) based SaaS platform allows transport companies to transition from manual processes reliant on Excel, phone calls, and messengers to a streamlined web-based system for dispatch, transport, and settlement management. To further enhance accessibility, TRBOX plans to launch a mobile app in 2026, providing even more intuitive and rapid access to port schedule data.The competitiveness of TRBOX is defined by three pillars. Proprietary ‘Change Detection’ Technology, While anyone can look up a schedule, TRBOX has built an automated engine that detects the exact moment a schedule changes based on raw terminal data. This feature directly boosts the operational efficiency of transport companies.Field proven Data and Service Maturity, Developed through rigorous field testing with Tier-1 transport companies in Busan, every feature of TRBOX is tailored to the actual workflow of dispatchers and drivers. It offers the stability and convenience required for complex port logistics environments.Rapid Scalability through Equity-based JV Models, TRBOX goes beyond simple SaaS provision by co-developing platforms with partners and sharing equity. This 'Platform Builder' model, exemplified by the first-mile matching platform, ensures that new services gain quick market traction and solid structural foundations.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “The goal for TRBOX is to build a platform that digitally connects the entire transportation sector outside the terminal walls. In the short term, we will focus on advancing our berthing alerts and TMS, while expanding our user base through the launch of our mobile app in 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com