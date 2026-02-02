[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] FINEER, Solving Inefficiencies in Ports and Logistics through Digital Technology

JeYeon LIM CEO of FINEER



-Developed ‘FINDER,’ a Digital Twin and AI-based port operation optimization solution



-Field-proven technical prowess and a fully integrated architecture combining Digital Twin and AI

FINEER was founded with the mission to eliminate inefficiencies in the port and logistics sectors using advanced digital technologies. The company is developing ‘FINDER,’ an optimization solution for port operations powered by Digital Twin and AI. The firm is currently focused on enhancing its technology based on real-world port operational data. CEO JeYeon LIM founded the company in June 2022.The flagship product, ‘FINDER,’ provides a real-time Digital Twin visualization of container terminal operations. Integrated AI automatically analyzes vehicle dispatching, yard management, and equipment movements. “We have made significant technical strides this year, and the market is beginning to recognize the reliability and scalability of our technology”, said LIM.FINEER’s competitiveness is built on three pillars. Field-Proven Technical Prowess, FINEER conducted PoCs (Proof of Concept) using actual port data, resulting in clear, quantifiable improvements in operational efficiency.Fully Integrated Digital Twin and AI Architecture, Unlike simple monitoring tools, FINDER’s strength lies in its ability to support predictive analytics and automated decision making.Deep Domain Expertise, Because the team developed the technology by identifying problems directly at port sites, the solution aligns perfectly with actual field workflows.Given the nature of the port industry, FINEER operates primarily in the B2B sector. The company demonstrates its technology to authorities, terminals, and logistics firms associated with the Port of Busan, providing proposals backed by field-verified data. Additionally, FINEER is building a strong presence within the Port DX(Digital Transformation) category by hosting regular seminars and demonstrations and participating in industrial exhibitions to expand its network.Currently, FINEER is in the process of securing Seed Investment (approximately KRW 100–200 million). These funds will be strategically used to upgrade the Digital Twin simulation engine, improve AI algorithm performance, and develop a SaaS-based UI/UX.The FINEER team consists of five members, including CEO LIM. The technical staff includes two developers specializing in simulation and AI, supported by a research and operations manager. The company also actively engages port operation experts and external developers on a project-by-project basis.Regarding future plans, LIM stated, “Our primary goal is to expand the New Port demonstration project, which we successfully completed this year, to other domestic terminals. Long-term, we aim to extend FINDER’s technology to hinterland logistics complexes and inland logistics centers to create a unified operational platform. We are also preparing to enter overseas markets, specifically focusing on Southeast Asian ports. By 2026, we aim to secure five domestic and one international reference.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com