[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Forest Jalan, Service Agentic AI-powered RWA (Real-World Asset) Fintech Platform

Forest Jalan is an innovative enterprise bridging the massive financing gap in Southeast Asia by integrating Agentic AI (Autonomous Agents) with RWA (Real-World Asset) blockchain technology. Founded in June 2024 by CEO Junsup Lee (43), the company positions itself as a pioneer of the "ChatGPT Moment" in global finance.“The financial industry is rapidly shifting toward an ‘Agent Economy’. where AI moves beyond mere assistance to proactively making decisions and taking action with minimal human intervention”, says Lee.A serial entrepreneur with a background in Computer Science from KAIST (specializing in Machine Learning and Big Data), Lee is a convergence leader with over 15 years of experience at the forefront of IT and finance.The name Forest Jalan reflects a dual vision, building a capital ecosystem as lush and healthy as a Forest, and paving a Jalan(the Indonesian word for path) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to achieve growth.The company operates a hybrid digital banking model for emerging markets, powered by two core engines, Web2 Data Acquisition and Web3 Capital Supply.The Data Engine, Grab JOOB. Through a strategic partnership with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading super app, Forest Jalan operates Grab JOOB a recruitment and financial super app. With over 2.3 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) and 2 million cumulative job applications in Indonesia, it generates massive traffic. Beyond recruitment, the data hiring activities, wage conditions, and applicant trends serves as Real-World Data that mirrors the cash flow and growth potential of SMEs. Forest Jalan captures future revenue through hiring as a leading indicator, which traditional banks often overlook.The Capital Engine, eNote Finance. When loans are issued to verified borrowers (SMEs and workers) from Grab JOOB, Forest Jalan issues blockchain based Digital Promissory Notes (eNotes) instead of paper contracts. These eNotes are tokenized receivables that allow transparent management and are sold to global Web3 investors to secure liquidity.The Tech Stack, Agentic Private Credit AI. To bridge these two engines, the company developed the Agentic Private Credit AI, a financial Operating System (OS) consisting of five specialized AI agents. Collection Agent, Real-time gathering and refining of unstructured data from Grab JOOB.Underwriting Agent, Evaluates repayment capability in under 3 seconds using ML models. Fulfillment Agent,, Instantly generates smart contracts and issues eNote tokens upon approval. Allocation Agent, Matches global stablecoin liquidity with optimal loan opportunities. Risk Monitoring Agent, Tracks real-time revenue fluctuations to detect early signs of delinquency.In just two years, Forest Jalan has established a strategic triangle across Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, proving its viability through actual loan launches and fund formations. Its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio remains stable at 0.27%, demonstrating the robustness of its model.“Our marketing strategy is not about selling finance; it’s about selling growth”, Lee emphasizes. With 5 billion KRW (approx. $3.7M) in cumulative investment from top-tier firms like Grab, Hashed, and Kaia, Forest Jalan is recognized for its technical prowess even in a tough VC climate.“Our goal is clear”, says Lee. “To become the 'Android of Finance'—the definitive Agentic Financial Operating System.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com