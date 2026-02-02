[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] polygom, Manufacturing ‘Photorealistic 3D Human Data’ through AI and 3D Imaging Fusion

Hong Yoon Ju CEO of polygom



-A 3D Human Data Factory model that simultaneously generates service revenue and large-scale data accumulation



-Superior data quality, extreme cost efficiency, and 100% legal compliance (Clear Data)

polygom is a technology enterprise that manufactures ‘photorealistic 3D human data’ and provides related solutions by integrating AI with advanced 3D imaging. Founded in February 2024 by CEO Ju Hong Yoon, the company positions itself as a specialized ‘Data Factory’ and solution provider capable of producing high-quality 3D human data for AI training and industrial use with unprecedented speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness.The flagship innovation is the ‘3D Human Data Factory’, a model designed to generate profit while automatically accumulating assets.This model features three key characteristics. 3D Human Data Assets, polygom possesses data specialized in East Asian demographics and K-fashion assets that even global Big Tech companies find difficult to secure. The database currently includes 45,000 3D models and 600,000 images, with a calculated asset value of approximately KRW 2.9 billion.Scalable Operational Model, The company has already secured contracts to integrate its technology into 150 kiosks. Starting March 2026, it will launch large scale contracts with famous tourist destinations and major content production houses, generating an estimated 210,000 datasets annually. This establishes a robust pipeline that realizes service revenue and data collection simultaneously.Clean Data Ecosystem, The system is built to handle de-identification and portrait rights consent automatically at the moment of capture. This allows enterprises to utilize the data immediately for commercial purposes without legal or ethical risks.“The competitiveness of our 3D Human Data Factory rests on three pillars: quality, price, and legality”, said CEO Yoon. “Traditional methods of creating 3D data were prohibitively expensive and slow. By building an End-to-End automated pipeline, we have slashed production costs by 90% and increased processing speed by 60 times. Furthermore, our world-class de-identification technology maintains 91.15% data quality, enabling safe commercial use of assets currently valued at over KRW 2.9 billion.”polygom employs a strategic ‘Service to Data’ approach. Its AI Photo Booths are deployed in retail pop up stores, theme parks, and event venues, capturing both B2B and B2C markets.International expansion is also underway, Singapore will serve as the hub for Southeast Asian data licensing, Vietnam as a low-cost mass production base, and Malaysia as a center for retail and modest fashion. The ultimate target is entry into the North American market.Regarding future plans, Yoon stated, “In the short term, we aim to reach break even by 2026 and secure 1 million high quality 3D human datasets by 2027. This will create an insurmountable Data Moat. Long term, our vision is to become the platform with the world's largest repository of photorealistic 3D human data, establishing polygom as a Global Top Level 3D Human Data Provider.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com