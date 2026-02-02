[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Project Buildup, Developing a Real-time Interactive Platform for Celebrity AI Avatars

Donggyun Ha CEO of Project Buildup



Project Buildup is a startup developing a subscription-based fandom platform where fans can interact in real-time with AI avatars of their favorite celebrities. Founded in April 2023 by CEO Donggyun Ha (27), the company aims to bridge the gap between stars and global fans through advanced AI.The flagship product currently under development is ‘Stavatar’ (working title). This platform allows K-pop labels or virtual idol studios to onboard AI avatars modeled after their artists. Fans then purchase monthly subscriptions for access to interact with these avatars through chat, voice, and video calls. For IP holders, the core value lies in converting fan interaction into Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) without requiring any additional labor or time from the actual artist.The primary competitive edge of Project Buildup is its departure from traditional paid fandom chat apps. While conventional services require artists to manually send messages, Project Buildup’s AI avatars reflect the artist’s unique personality, voice, and lore to provide a highly immersive experience autonomously.Specifically, these AI avatars do not just generate simple dialogue. they understand contextual information such as the fan’s schedule, weather, and location, as well as previous conversations. This enables proactive interactions like the avatar reaching out first to check on the fan's day seamlessly integrating the star into the fan’s daily life.“There is naturally some initial fan resistance to digitizing real-life idols into AI avatars, and we take this sentiment very seriously”, said CEO Ha. “Rather than forcing a market entry, we are first validating our services through virtual idols and digital IPs. Virtual IPs have distinct character traits and expansive lore, making their fanbases much more receptive to AI-based interactions.”Currently, Stavatar is in its early verification phase. The team is working on an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) by testing the technology with specific virtual idols from their debut stage to observe customer reactions. The GTM (Go-To-Market) strategy involves building traction between stars and fans already on the platform, eventually leading to an inbound entry strategy where stars join at the request of their fans. Ha believes this is a critical time to focus solely on creating a product that ensures deep fan immersion.Regarding future plans, Ha stated, “A significant business opportunity recently arose with our other service, Chiki, so our resources are currently balanced between the two. We aim to stabilize Chiki to secure ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) and then fully concentrate on Stavatar. We expect to launch the Stavatar MVP around late January 2026, and we are currently identifying key features through continuous pre-prototyping.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com