[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Hamada labs, Driving Corporate AI Acceleration with the Platform Solution ‘Windyflow’

Hamada labs is the developer and operator of ‘Windyflow’ an engineering platform solution designed to lower the barriers to AI development and accelerate AI adoption for enterprises. While traditional AI engineering often requires hundreds of pages of complex manual coding, Windyflow allows users to construct AI pipelines using a visual ‘drag and drop’ interface. CEO Bang Seungae founded the company in November 2023.The flagship product, Windyflow, goes beyond a simple no-code tool; it is a comprehensive engineering solution that integrates multi faceted technologies, including real-time collaboration between different job functions and industry-specific customization.“The market for AI agents is exploding, and the need for internal AI utilization is rising, yet actual adoption remains low due to concerns over security and stability”, said CEO Bang.“We empower companies to operate AI-automated workflows tailored to their business processes while maintaining full control over their internal LLMs (Large Language Models) and data.”The primary competitiveness of Windyflow lies in its role as an AI backend engine and an integrated infrastructure tool that operates within a company’s own ecosystem. Implementing the complex, multi-action behaviors of AI agents typically requires extensive programming and the integration of various AI models. Windyflow simplifies this by allowing multi-modal AI agents to be linked and operated simultaneously.Even those without professional programming knowledge can construct AI algorithm-based workflows and create AI functionalities. This allows enterprises to maintain data sovereignty, ensuring their internal data remains secure while significantly reducing development time and costs.Bang is currently expanding market channels through collaborative PoCs (Proof of Concept) with B2B clients, integrating Windyflow as an AI engineering engine into corporate services. For solopreneurs and individual developers, the company utilizes B2C marketing strategies and offers specialized services to help enterprises develop and embed AI functionalities.“Recently, we received strategic investment (SI) from a KOSPI-listed company. We are now collaborating with their affiliates and planning joint sales efforts targeting enterprises with over KRW 30 billion in revenue,” Bang added.In October 2025, Hamada labs secured investment from ITCEN GLOBAL, a listed company, and prepared for the TIPS program. Based on this investment and TIPS participation, the company plans to focus on revenue and profit growth through technical cooperation with ITCEN GLOBAL’s affiliates and the expansion of its own business operations. The next funding round is planned for 2026 based on these concrete achievements.Regarding future plans, Bang stated, “Our focus is on maximizing the sales of the Windyflow solution and securing additional investment next year. We also plan to establish a Japanese branch to commence operations in Japan. As Windyflow serves as AI infrastructure, we will concentrate on sales and subsequently plan new AI solutions that can create synergy with our core platform. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate our entry into the Japanese market and secure major B2B export contracts.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com