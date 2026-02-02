[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Humane, Revolutionizing the Supply Chain with the ‘Loopra Express’ Integrated Logistics Platform

Dong tak I'm CEO of Humane



Humane is a company creating supply chain innovation through its logistics service, Loopra Express. By combining a Big Data driven integrated management SaaS with AI based predictive smart fulfillment technology, the company is fundamentally transforming the logistics landscape. CEO Dong tak I'm founded the company in August 2022.The flagship service is Loopra Express. “I believe the ultimate innovation in the logistics industry lies in establishing full automation and a circular ecosystem”, said CEO I'm.“However, the reality is that the market remains fragmented, with small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) still relying heavily on manual operations. While logistics automation is advancing rapidly among large corporations, e commerce SMEs struggle to access such systems due to high infrastructure costs. As the e commerce market continues to grow, 'intelligent automation' is essential. Loopra Express provides the integrated supply chain and logistics network platform that these SMEs find difficult to build on their own.”On the Loopra platform, users can manage manufacturing, orders, inventory, inbound/outbound shipments, and import/export data in a single location. Furthermore, the AI driven demand forecasting model automatically advises when to place orders, how much to produce, and when inventory levels become critical. Moving away from traditional methods where managers manually compare sales figures in spreadsheets, Loopra analyzes data patterns, lead times, seasonality, and promotional impacts to automatically calculate optimal production plans and ordering points.Through this, clients gain direct benefits such as. Preventing revenue loss due to stockouts. Reducing costs by eliminating excess inventory. Removing repetitive tasks for managers. Improving shipping accuracy and reducing operational expenses.Notably, Loopra distinguishes itself as an executable logistics SaaS. Rather than just providing software, it combines 3PL (Third Party Logistics) operations with its platform, creating a structure where data analysis, execution, and automation circulate within a single loop.The ultimate goal is to establish the ‘Loopra Supply Chain Cloud’ ecosystem a flow where sales, production, logistics, and data circulate seamlessly, allowing e commerce SMEs to enjoy the same sophisticated supply chain automation and efficiency as large conglomerates.The core competitiveness of Loopra Express lies in its ability to handle everything from the initial stages of the supply chain—import and manufacturing planning to warehouse entry, inventory management, logistics operations, shipping, and final export within one platform. By integrating these previously scattered processes into a single Loop, the platform eliminates operational silos. This integrated environment allows managers to reduce work hours by over 60% and significantly removes unnecessary communication, manual labor, and redundant verification processes.Regarding future plans, CEO I'm stated, “In the near future, our goals include prototype development, expanding our nationwide hubs, commercializing our SaaS, and entering global markets. Long term, we aim to become a company that exports logistics infrastructure itself.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com