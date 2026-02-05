[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] WTL, A Startup Developing Molded Lighting Fixtures

Hoseop Yeo CEO of WTL



WTL(World Technology of Light) is a company specializing in the development of molded lighting fixtures. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO Hoseop Yeo.CEO Yeo is a chemical expert who holds a Master’s degree from KAIST. His professional background includes research at the LG Chem Research Park and 10 years of experience operating an automotive spray booth business.The flagship item is the ‘Molded Lighting Fixture.’ By applying the Encapsulation (molding) explosion-proof method—one of several explosion protection techniques—to lighting, WTL eliminates the void between the LEDs and the protective housing. By filling this space with resin, the company manufactures integrated molded explosion-proof lighting that completely isolates electrical components from the external atmosphere.The primary competitive advantage of these molded lighting fixtures is their superior simultaneous performance in waterproofing, dustproofing, and explosion resistance, making them suitable for installation in extremely harsh environments. Furthermore, their slim profile and highly customizable surface dimensions allow for installation in confined spaces, while low manufacturing costs provide an additional edge.For the domestic market, WTL plans to secure product certifications along with NEP (New Excellent Product) and NET (New Excellent Technology) certifications to enter the public procurement market. As product certification requires verification of product performance, manufacturing facilities, production space, personnel, and quality control equipment, significant funding is required. For the global market, the company plans to offer customized products through international exhibitions. “We intend to attract investment for product certification”, said CEO Yeo, adding, “Our goal is to participate in the TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startup) program.”Reflecting on the company's journey, Yeo remarked, “I established the private enterprise specifically to carry out the Preliminary Startup Package project. I felt the greatest sense of achievement when we passed the preliminary round of 'Challenge! K-Startup' and won an award at the Korea Photonics Technology Institute (KOPTI) competition.”Currently, CEO Yeo is leading the development solo, with plans to hire international sales and R&D personnel following investment. Regarding future plans, he stated, “Once we generate revenue through the TIPS program, we will pursue a second round of investment and eventually aim for an IPO on the KOSDAQ.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com