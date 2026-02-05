[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Deomion, A Startup Developing Nanoparticle Transdermal Drug Delivery Platform Technology

Hye Joo Kim CEO of Deomion



The name ‘Deomion’ combines ‘dermal’, ‘infusion’ and ‘ion’ representing a brand that provides optimal skin improvement by delivering active ingredients deep into the skin. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Hye Joo Kim (46).Deomion has developed a platform technology (NADS) that differentiates itself from existing transdermal drug delivery methods—a technique that enables non-invasive medication delivery through the skin. The company aims to commercialize this through technical transfers and the development of functional cosmetics. Deomion’s platform utilizes peptide-based biomaterials to encapsulate drugs or active ingredients into nanoparticles, delivering them deep into the skin without physical or chemical irritation.“Currently, transdermal drug delivery is a widely used technology in functional cosmetics, driven by the global influence of K-beauty. However, the stratum corneum of the skin is a robust defense barrier composed of dead cell layers. Because of this, over 90% of active ingredients remain on the surface or evaporate, resulting in an actual absorption rate of less than 5%. To improve this low permeability, methods such as using microneedles to create holes or chemical enhancers are often applied. While functional cosmetics using these physical and chemical stimulants are being sold, they have short-lived effects and require continuous use, which can lead to skin irritation and breakouts, making them unsuitable for sensitive skin.In contrast, Deomion’s platform technology converts drugs into nanoparticles in the 100nm range, enabling deep skin penetration. This makes it a non-irritating transdermal delivery technology free from physical or chemical stressors. It is safe for all skin types and possesses high versatility, making it suitable for both therapeutic treatments and functional cosmetics.Deomion has applied its platform technology to drugs that were previously limited due to low solubility and poor bioavailability despite their high efficacy. The company verified that 100nm-range nanoparticles are formed and, when applied to a full-thickness human skin model, reach the dermis layer within 6 hours. Through various cell experiments, the technology demonstrated efficacy at significantly lower concentrations compared to conventional methods.“I expect that we will be able to provide distinct skin improvement effects through efficient skin permeability in the functional cosmetics market”, said CEO Kim.Regarding future plans, Kim added, “We will build consumer trust and brand awareness by applying our differentiated platform technology to high-performance functional cosmetics. Our ultimate goal is to expand our development scope into pharmaceuticals to develop treatments for various skin diseases.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com