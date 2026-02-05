[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] DeepAiBit, An R&D-Specialized Firm Turning Ideas into Technological Reality

Sungchul Lee CEO of DeepAiBit



DeepAiBit is a company that draws inspiration from the problem-solving methodology of the global firm Palantir, backed by deep technical expertise. Rather than being a simple outsourcing developer, the firm introduced the Acting Manage system, where a team of professional developers operates as an internal unit of the client, leading the entire process from planning and design to development and operation. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Sungchul Lee (43), an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Engineering at Sun Moon University.“After earning my Master’s and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), I built my academic foundation as a tenure-track Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin and Grand Valley State University. My research has focused primarily on big data, web/mobile, and AI systems. Throughout my career in both the U.S. and Korea, I have been deeply committed to implementing laboratory ideas and theories into actual, functioning business systems.”CEO Lee explained, “Our core offering is a customized development partnership that perfectly fills a client's technical void. We take responsibility for the entire software lifecycle—from data platforms and business automation to web and mobile services—for hospitals, research institutes, public agencies, and SMEs that find it challenging to maintain their own in-house development teams.”“The biggest differentiator is that we are not a 'deliver-and-leave' SI (System Integration) firm, but a 'long-term partner.' DeepAiBit rapidly validates ideas through prototypes and PoC (Proof of Concept) in the early stages, then matures the architecture for stable on-site use. Furthermore, we support the hiring process by linking our top-tier student researchers, who understand the system best, as dedicated personnel for the client organization. Leaving the client with both an 'optimized system' and the 'trained talent' to operate it—this is the dual internalization model for systems and human resources that DeepAiBit pursues.”The competitiveness of DeepAiBit lies in its unique realization of Palantir’s Forward Deployed philosophy. While general SI companies develop based on external requirements, DeepAiBit dives deep into the heart of the problem as if it were an internal organ of the client company.“From agile prototypes for academic papers and projects to stable systems required for long-term operation, we accurately understand the context of both research and business environments. We preemptively solve issues related to data structure, scalability, and maintenance that clients might not even have considered yet. Additionally, we possess a unique weapon: a talent pipeline for sustainable operations.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “In the short term, our goal is to go beyond successfully completing current projects and internalize the accumulated on-site know-how as a core asset of our Acting Manage System.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com