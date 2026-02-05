[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Rayvek, Developing Vehicle-Mounted Dry Ice Tunnel Cleaning Systems

Min Sung Kook CEO of Rayvek



Rayvek is a company developing a Vehicle-Mounted Dry Ice Tunnel Cleaning System designed to allow equipment, rather than humans, to perform maintenance safely on live electrical lines without generating secondary environmental pollution. The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Min Sung Kook (53).The flagship item is a vehicle-mounted tunnel cleaning system based on dry ice blasting. Traditional tunnel cleaning involves high risks of accidents, as workers often perform manual labor on aerial work platforms or directly on roads while vehicles pass at high speeds. Furthermore, significant time is consumed by pre- and post-processing of electrical equipment to prevent short circuits or electrocution, and additional costs are incurred for wastewater treatment after cleaning.In contrast, the Rayvek system features. Dry removal of contaminants via dry ice blasting (zero wastewater). Live-line cleaning capability, allowing operation without power shutdowns and minimizing traffic control. Automatic control of cleaning head height and distance from the vehicle. Remote operation structure that drastically reduces worker exposure to danger. Quantifiable cleaning quality that meets the standards required by maintenance departments.Key to this technology is the ability to safely clean high-risk areas—such as removing soot (exhaust/dust) inside tunnels and cleaning around lighting fixtures, signals, and power cables—ultimately improving the visual environment in tunnels and preventing traffic accidents.Rayvek’s competitiveness stems from several factors. First is its live-line operation capability. Most cleaning tasks require power shutdowns for safety, which is practically difficult in tunnels and underpasses as it directly affects traffic and safety. Rayvek’s system is designed to operate safely without cutting power, significantly increasing operational efficiency.Second is worker safety. By not exposing workers to dangerous and harsh environments, the risk of falls, electrocution, accidents in confined spaces, and traffic-related injuries is eliminated.Third is the reduction in operating costs. Dry ice leaves no residue after cleaning, eliminating collection and treatment costs. Compared to water-based cleaning, it does not pollute the surrounding environment and has lower equipment maintenance costs. Fourth, as a vehicle-based platform, it enables mobile operations and maintains consistent cleaning quality.Rayvek is currently targeting the B2G market, focusing on local governments and public enterprises, including the Korea Expressway Corporation, municipal road management departments, urban/national railway operators, private road operators, and specialized facility maintenance firms.Regarding future plans, CEO Kook stated, “In the short term, our goal is to complete the vehicle prototype, conduct tunnel field tests, and secure initial references with local governments and public corporations. In the mid-to-long term, we plan to expand our lineup to industrial plant maintenance equipment based on dry ice, extend our scope to power plants such as nuclear and coal-fired facilities, and enter the global infrastructure management market, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, following domestic verification. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where dangerous maintenance and decontamination tasks are performed by equipment, not people.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com