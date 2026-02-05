[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] MetaLAB, A Startup Redefining the Optical Paradigm with Flat Lenses

Taek Joong Kim CEO of MetaLAB Inc.



MetaLAB Inc. is an optical technology startup researching and developing ‘flat lenses’ that eliminate the curvature of traditional camera lenses. The company was founded in December 2025 by CEO Taek Joong Kim.CEO Kim is a veteran engineer with 35 years of experience in R&D and commercialization within the optics field. “Based on my long-accumulated R&D capabilities and hands-on experience in mass production, I started this venture with the aim of building a technology-driven startup similar to AhnLab”, he explained. Prior to founding MetaLAB, he led the development of various optical and laser application products, including optical systems for black boxes, non-thermalizing optical fibers, and laser repair systems utilizing Micro-CVD processes.The flat lenses under development at MetaLAB are characterized by their ability to maintain stable optical quality even in extreme environments. The company aims to secure uniform optical quality of 4-sigma (4σ) or higher under temperature conditions ranging from -60°C to 60°C.The company's technical competitiveness is particularly evident in its production method. By leveraging semiconductor manufacturing processes, MetaLAB can mass-produce high-quality lenses without the need for the expensive precision molds essential in traditional lens manufacturing. Other key strengths include minimal quality deviation despite extreme temperature fluctuations and optical designs capable of covering a significant portion of the wavelengths found in space.The commercialization strategy is being executed in stages. MetaLAB is currently providing MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) to research institutions, including universities, government-funded research institutes, and corporate R&D centers, and is conducting joint development based on VOC (Voice of Customer) analysis. Moving forward, the company plans to pursue actual module application through joint R&BD (Research & Business Development) with second- and third-tier suppliers in the micro-smart device sector. For expansion, marketing will be conducted through collaborations with specialized B2B firms.During its initial growth phase, the company received support from government R&D projects and startup support programs. In the mid-to-long term, MetaLAB is also considering domestic and international investment attraction.“My most important goal is to create a company where technical personnel are deeply respected”, said CEO Kim. “Our long-term vision is to grow into a global technology leader on par with Google or Qualcomm.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com