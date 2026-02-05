[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] MOBIOLABS, Developing Smartphone-Based Autonomous Driving and Agentic AI SaaS Solutions

Sung Rae Cho CEO of MOBIOLABS



-Developing a Vision AI-based mobility platform through smartphone cameras



-Provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive LiDAR systems for complex indoor environments

MOBIOLABS is a technology company developing a Vision AI-based mobility platform that utilizes smartphone cameras to navigate complex indoor environments without the need for expensive LiDAR sensors. The company was founded in November 2025 by CEO Sung Rae Cho.“Our goal is not just simple robot control”, CEO Cho explained. “We provide a universal autonomous driving solution applicable to various moving bodies—such as carts, robots, and AGVs—using a single smartphone. We aim to grow into a global SaaS company through our 'AI Teammate' platform, which integrates with Agentic AI.”The flagship product is the Smartphone-Based Indoor Autonomous Driving Platform. This technology achieves low-cost, high-precision autonomous driving by combining VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), YOLO object recognition, and location correction based on wireless communication signals.Furthermore, MOBIOLABS is currently developing AI Teammate, an AI agent collaborative SaaS platform, at the PoC (Proof of Concept) stage. Based on an Agentic AI architecture, AI Teammate will evolve beyond driving control to create customized digital teammates, ultimately becoming an integrated platform for ‘Indoor Mobility + Agentic AI.’Key Service Scenarios Golf Caddy Cart Autonomous Driving. A golfer mounts a smartphone to a cart and sets the destination (hole number). The Vision AI and VSLAM generate real-time paths and automatically follow the golfer, avoiding obstacles and maintaining safe distances via voice commands.Logistics Center AGV Operations, Manual carts can be converted into autonomous vehicles instantly by simply attaching a smartphone. The system recognizes pick-up/delivery locations via QR codes, optimizes routes, and updates real-time inventory on a manager dashboard.Shopping Assistant (Malls/Department Stores), Connects a customer’s smartphone to a shopping cart to provide optimized routing based on shopping lists, automatic following, product location guidance, and real-time discount notifications.Medical Assistance (Hospitals/Nursing Homes), Learns medical staff's rounds and automatically transports medical equipment, medication, or meals to patient beds. It also enables emergency equipment delivery and contactless services to prevent infection.AI Teammate Platform Integration, AI agents for each service manage driving devices and make optimal situational judgments. The platform processes natural language commands and provides personalized services through learning usage patterns.MOBIOLABS’s core competitiveness lies in its innovative cost efficiency. Compared to existing solutions that require tens of thousands of dollars in hardware (LiDAR and multi-camera setups), MOBIOLABS delivers equivalent performance using only a smartphone. This makes it a game-changer for SMEs and small business owners looking to adopt autonomous technology.Looking ahead, CEO Cho stated, “In the short term, our focus is on completing the AI Teammate proof of concept and building a SaaS-based service platform. Following this, we plan to expand globally into key markets such as Japan and the United States, while launching our B2B SDK offerings. In the long term, our goal is to pursue an IPO by establishing an ‘Indoor Mobility as a Service’ platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com