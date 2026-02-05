[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] BlueSpotix, A Startup Developing Hands-Free Underwater Jetpacks

Jungsoo Cho CEO of BlueSpotix



-Developing wearable underwater mobility that allows for natural movement in the water without using hands



-Creating a new form of personal underwater mobility platform applicable to rescue and education sectors

BlueSpotix is a company developing wearable underwater mobility that enables users to move naturally underwater without the use of their hands. The company is building a new form of personal underwater movement platform suitable not only for general leisure but also for rescue and educational applications. It was founded in November 2025 by CEO Jungsoo Cho.“I earned my Ph.D. from Sogang University and subsequently built my research experience in mechanism design, circuitry, and control systems as a researcher at KAIST and KIST. Based on this technical background, I established BlueSpotix to create a new user experience in the fields of marine leisure and underwater mobility.”The flagship product is SubSurf, a wearable, hands-free underwater jetpack. Designed to be worn on the back, it eliminates the need for users to use their hands or be pulled along while gripping equipment. By utilizing IMU-based (Inertial Measurement Unit) posture, acceleration, and water level data, the system recognizes the user's ‘movement intent’ to provide natural propulsion assistance. The system primarily consists of a high-power underwater jet propulsion system, a wearable harness structure, and a control algorithm based on underwater sensors and IMU data.Unlike conventional underwater scooters that occupy both hands or require button operations, this method allows users to enjoy the underwater environment with a sense of total immersion. The potential market is highly scalable, targeting not only snorkelers, free divers, and marine tourists but also the Korea Coast Guard, rescue teams for training and field operations, and educational institutions such as marine leisure departments.The greatest differentiator of SubSurf is complete hands-free movement. Conventional scooters require the use of both hands, leading to arm fatigue and restricted natural movement. Because SubSurf is a wearable structure, the user's center of gravity is maintained, allowing for free movement in all directions while keeping limbs completely free. Furthermore, the IMU-based intent recognition removes the burden of manual operation. This high level of immersion and ease of use makes it ideal for beginners and professionals alike in leisure, rescue training, and education.In terms of safety, the device is designed with various malfunction prevention systems, including activation conditions based on water level sensing and protection logic for voltage and current.BlueSpotix is initially approaching the market through B2B channels. The company is discussing pilot tests with large-scale diving pools in the Busan and Gijang areas and is preparing strategies to link the product as an experiential offering at marine activity centers and resorts. The special-purpose market is another vital pillar; the company is proposing the device as a search and rescue training aid for the Coast Guard, as educational equipment for water rescue centers, and as practice gear for university marine leisure departments.“For the overseas market, we plan to prioritize high-value markets in Japan and Australia, where leisure infrastructure is mature and demand for wearable underwater mobility is expected to be high”, said CEO Cho. “As for B2C expansion, we aim to validate market demand through a global crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in 2026.”Currently, BlueSpotix is in the stage of refining product perfection and is preparing for large-scale investment. Following market validation through pilot operations and crowdfunding in 2026, the company will officially pursue a Seed investment round. In parallel, the company is preparing for government R&D and startup support programs, including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' acceleration programs, Pre-TIPS, and, in the long term, the TIPS program.Regarding future plans, Cho stated, “In 2025, we advanced the Model B prototype and conducted field tests in various environments. In 2026, we aim to officially unveil the product to the global market via crowdfunding after pilot operations. By 2027, our goal is to develop a mass-production model and obtain certifications. Ultimately, we strive to set the standard for wearable underwater mobility platforms used across leisure, rescue, education, and training fields.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com