[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Birector, Creating Productivity Tools for Brand Building

Birector is a company that develops productivity tools for brand building, enabling even small businesses to leverage innovative IT and AI technologies. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Yeong Beom Kim.“We create productivity tools that allow businesses to build attractive and consistent brand stories centered around their brand values," said CEO Kim. "Birector aims to be an 'AI Brand Director' that automates and enhances the productivity of branding tasks.”The flagship item is ‘Birector CIS’. an AI customer service automation solution specifically designed for e-commerce brands built on web builders. Birector focused on the difficulties small businesses face when trying to adopt AI productivity tools.With Birector CIS. a brand-tailored AI counselor can be deployed simply by entering the URL of an e-commerce site built on web builders (such as Shopify or Naver Smart Store). It is a subscription-based SaaS service that enables the introduction of AI agents with just one click, requiring no prior knowledge of AI.The AI agent, CIS, uses an AI Brand Persona Model built on branded content to automatically answer simple inquiries, such as product details. Since many e-commerce platforms provide standardized datasets via APIs, CIS can integrate internal data to handle repetitive requests regarding order status, shipping tracking, and return processing. Implementing Birector Sys allows brands to save resources on repetitive tasks, improve customer experience with 24/7 responses, and even increase sales through automated product recommendations.Birector’s primary competitive advantages include Ease of Adoption. A subscription-based SaaS solution that can be implemented at a low cost. The company is developing the system so it can be deployed within 10 minutes by resolving complex technical issues.Instant Dataset Creation, Even without a prepared dataset, the system can generate a content-based AI dataset with one click by Integrating to branded channels. If no branded content exists, users can still deploy the service and build data through a QA-based system.Accuracy and Persona, The AI agent responds to inquiries in a brand-consistent voice based on the AI Brand Persona Model. If the response accuracy (monitored by an evaluation model) is low, the system automatically requests verification from a brand manager. It also provides an automatically generated brand introduction page, with ‘Link-in-bio’ style services coming soon.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Starting with our current AI customer service automation, we plan to develop social media-specific features and automated content creation functions to expand into an AI Instagram Influencer Management solution.” He added, “Ultimately, we intend to use the data gathered from these services to launch an AI Seeding Marketing solution, which will use AI models to match brands with high-impact influencers and provide automated campaign management.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com