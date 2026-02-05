[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] SubC, A Startup Developing the Global Fandom Service ‘WORANI’

Jeongyeon Kim CEO of SubC



SubC is a company with the mission of reinterpreting subculture through technology. It provides location-based services and data solutions tailored for fandoms within the ACGN (Animation, Comic, Game, Novel) market. The company was founded in November 2025 by CEO Jeongyeon Kim (27).“I am currently a Ph.D. student at KAIST in the Department of Business and Technology Management”, said CEO Kim. “Based on my research in subculture technology and data, I am developing 'WORANI,' a global fandom service.”The flagship product, WORANI, is a location-based social networking platform for subculture fans. It is a specialized mapping platform that automatically plots real-life backgrounds (often called Holy Sites or Seichi) from various works onto a map. Fans can explore regional events, pop-up stores, and merchandise information all in one place while visiting and sharing their experiences. SubC has developed and filed a patent for its Subculture Location Intelligence Technology, which uses AI to automatically extract place names and backgrounds from text and images in anime or webtoons and link them to real-world coordinates.SubC’s core competitiveness lies in several areas, Subculture-Specific Location Intelligence. This technology extracts geographic data from media and maps it to real-world candidates, significantly strengthening the depth of fandom data. It is highly scalable and can be applied to content worldwide.Proprietary DB Built on Fandom Behavior, SubC is building a high-value dataset specialized for subculture, including patterns of fan activity, reviews, and connections between works and locations. This data offers significant potential for partnerships with the tourism industry, local governments, and brands.Solving Real Fandom Pain Points, The platform provides a centralized solution for issues that previously frustrated fans, such as fragmented information on "holy sites," gaps in news about pop-up stores/events, and the lack of connectivity between works and their real-world locations.Deep Domain Expertise in Korea and Japan, Both the CEO and the team possess a profound understanding of the Japanese ACGN market and its consumption patterns. This insight positions SubC to secure a leading role not only in the domestic Korean market but also in the highly active Japanese market.Initially, SubC is focusing on a narrow but deep channel strategy to secure a loyal base of Monthly Active Users (MAU). This includes viral marketing within targeted communities on X (formerly Twitter) and Japanese fandom forums, UGC marketing based on visit-verification content, and offline partnership events with subculture cafes and goods shops. The company is also preparing collaborations with local governments and tourism organizations to link subculture with regional travel.Regarding future goals, CEO Kim stated, “Our target is to officially launch WORANI 1.0 in 2026, complete the automatic mapping and event information collection features, and secure a solid initial MAU base centered in Japan and Korea.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com