[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Identt Labs, A Startup Developing AI-Based Hyper-Personalized Image Consulting Solutions

Identt Labs is a startup developing AI-based hyper-personalized image consulting solutions. The company is building ‘identt,’ an AI consulting and education platform designed to help small business owners in the beauty and hair industry provide consultations based on objective criteria, covering everything from customer analysis to styling suggestions. The company was founded in August 2025 by CEO Ju Young Park (44).The flagship item is the AI-based hyper-personalized image consulting platform ‘identt.’ When a customer's face and body are photographed with a smartphone, the AI performs an integrated analysis of skin tone, face shape, facial feature coordinates, full-body silhouette, and preference data to automatically generate an optimal styling guide.The platform consists of three core components, the AI Diagnosis App, which automatically diagnoses personal color based on skin tone, analyzes face and body coordinates, and suggests hair, makeup, and fashion guides based on the results.Educational Web Platform: Provides guides based on five elements—hair, makeup, body type, image, and color—enabling consultants to explain analysis results logically. It also offers professional lectures on trends, marketing, taxation, and store operations, alongside a franchise community for Q&A and networking.Integrated Style Recommendation Engine: The AI integrates skin tone, body type, and image coordinates with preference vectors to recommend styling for daily wear, special occasions, or specific TPO (Time, Place, Occasion) needs. This can be immediately utilized in hair salons, makeup studios, and fashion boutiques for product recommendations and treatments.Ultimately, this is one of the first integrated structures in the industry that simultaneously integrates personal color, body type, image, and taste, rather than offering a single-point diagnosis. It is a practical AI solution designed to help small business owners move away from relying solely on intuition and toward objective consulting standards.Identt Labs’ core competitiveness lies in accuracy, driven by 6,500 cases of actual consulting data. Comprehensive Integration: It is the first in the industry to offer an “Integrated 5-Element Diagnosis & Style Recommendation” all at once. While most services focus on only one or two aspects, identt analyzes skin tone, personal color, facial coordinates, facial shape/image, full-body silhouette, body type codes, and preference vectors collectively.Low-Cost BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Structure: Unlike competitors that require expensive kiosks or dedicated hardware, identt works instantly on any smartphone. This allows small-scale beauty startups to adopt the technology without financial burden.Revenue-Generating Practical Solution: Rather than being a mere diagnostic tool, it is designed to drive sales by linking recommendations to specific products, treatments, and outfits, supported by expert education for the business owners.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “The goal of identt is to add reliable data to professional intuition, building an infrastructure platform where anyone can provide high-quality, hyper-personalized styling.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com