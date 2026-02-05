[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] AXINVENT, Developing Vision AI-Based Precision Diagnosis and Monitoring Solutions

Soomin Seong CEO of AXINVENT INC



-Developing precision agriculture monitoring and automated log management systems based on Vision-Sensor Fusion AI



-Competitive edge rooted in ‘field-oriented technology design’ and specialized AI models for Fire Blight detection

AXINVENT INC is a company developing a precision agriculture monitoring and automated log management system based on Vision-Sensor Fusion AI. To solve the most pressing issues in agriculture—inefficient manual recording, difficulty in early disease detection, and a lack of data-driven decision-making—the company creates customized solutions for farms by combining real-time sensors with AI technology. AXINVENT focuses on reducing the actual burdens on farmers by integrating technologies such as automated farming logs, AI disease detection models (specifically for Fire Blight), and specialized IoT devices for orchards. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Soomin Seong (33).The flagship product is FarmSense, a precision agriculture solution that provides AI-based disease detection, IoT-based real-time farm environmental data collection, and automated farming log generation all within a single platform.The disease detection AI has achieved a 97% accuracy rate in identifying Fire Blight, a disease that causes devastating damage to fruit farms. When a photo is taken, the AI identifies anomalies in leaves, fruits, and stems, allowing farmers to respond immediately.Proprietary IoT devices collect environmental data from the farm in real-time. Prototypes of these devices were produced using 3D printing and have undergone extensive field testing at farms in the Gyesan-dong area of Yuseong-gu, Daejeon.The automated farming log feature replaces manual records by using IoT sensor data and Generative AI to automatically generate daily logs. Sensor data including temperature, humidity, precipitation, wind speed, CO2, and soil moisture are analyzed and presented via an in-app dashboard, creating a daily log that farmers can readily utilize.AXINVENT’s core competitiveness lies in. Field-Oriented Technology Design, Focused on automating records based on direct feedback from farmers who found existing data difficult to utilize.Specialized Fire Blight AI Model, Secured a 97% detection accuracy early in the business phase, targeting a critical issue for domestic pear and apple farmers.Edge-Based Real-Time Analysis, Applied an edge computing-based architecture to process public data and farm-generated data without latency.Multimodal AI Structure, Integrates logs, disease data, yield, and environmental data. While disease identification traditionally relies on experts with years of experience manually analyzing environmental factors on-site, AXINVENT’s AI automates this entire expert-level process.AXINVENT has completed empirical testing in cooperation with the Daejeon Agricultural Technology Center. Moving forward, the company plans to diversify the types of diseases, pests, and crop varieties it covers.The team consists of four C-level executives and six interns. CEO Seong has extensive experience in startup support from the KAIST Startup Village and JB Ventures. Two Ph Ds specializing in Artificial Intelligence serve as CSO and CTO, respectively.Regarding future plans, CEO Seong stated, “Our ultimate goal is to apply our proprietary Vision AI technology more broadly across actual industrial sites.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com