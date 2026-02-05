[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Onlymaum, A Startup Developing Solutions to Prevent Dementia and Cognitive Decline

Ji-Eun Park CEO of Onlymaum



Onlymaum is a company dedicated to developing solutions for the prevention of dementia and cognitive decline. The name reflects a dual meaning. With all of one's heart (Onrimaum) and With the heart of an older sister (Onnimaum), symbolizing a deep commitment to supporting the families of dementia patients. The company was founded in November 2025 by CEO Ji-Eun Park (44), who holds a Ph.D. in Public Health and is herself a caregiver for her mother with dementia.The flagship item is the cognitive decline prevention solution ‘Recall me.’ The name carries the meaning of helping one remember me through repeated calls. It is an AI-driven system that delivers personalized voice and video content to individuals in high-risk groups for dementia.“Existing prevention solutions are often app-based, which are difficult for seniors to navigate, or consist of dry educational content like math problems, leading to low engagement”, CEO Park explained. “Before my mother was officially diagnosed, I encouraged her to use various programs, but she rarely engaged with them due to these barriers.”Recall me’s core competitiveness lies in. High Accessibility, It provides brain training content simply through answering a phone call, eliminating the need for complex app interfaces.Personalized Content, It turns vital personal information—such as home addresses and family members' names—into learning material to help users retain essential memories.Emotional Connection, The service utilizes family avatars to deliver content in a friendly and familiar manner, enhancing the user’s sense of comfort and recognition.Onlymaum is currently conducting empirical tests by providing the program for free to seniors diagnosed with dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), as well as to elderly individuals living alone with limited social activity, to measure its effectiveness. For its go-to-market strategy, the company is establishing partnerships with nursing homes and welfare centers to ensure that families and institutions can utilize systematic content for senior care.The company has been selected for several startup support programs, including the Preliminary Startup Package and the Deep-Tech Convergence Startup Program, utilizing these funds for solution development. It has also received an award from the Korea Women Venture Association. Moving forward, Onlymaum plans to undergo the certification process to establish its solution as a Digital Therapeutic (DTx) and intends to attract investment to fund the necessary efficacy studies and certification procedures.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “We will consistently develop solutions that can delay the onset of dementia as much as possible through steady brain training and healthy lifestyle habits, starting from the MCI stage. I want our solution to provide step-by-step guidance for families who feel frustrated and lost while caregiving. I dream of a world where there is no fear or anxiety surrounding dementia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com