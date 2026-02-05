[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] Yoweology, Developing Slow-Aging Skincare Inspired by Korean Local Foods

Ara Byun CEO of Yoweology



–Flagship product ‘Rice Glue Serum,’ formulated with domestically fermented rice extract



–Utilizes micro-bubble technology to deliver high-performance nutrients such as peptides and PDRN deep into the skin

YOWEOLOGY is a skincare brand dedicated to researching “Sensory Slow-Aging”, drawing inspiration from Korean local foods and superfoods. The brand closely observes even the subtlest signals of skin sensitivity and develops skin-friendly, sensory-focused basic skincare products inspired by the everyday ingredients we consume. Yoweology was founded in November 2025 by CEO Ara Byun.The flagship item is the ‘Rice Glue Serum’, made from domestic fermented rice extract. What sets this product apart is Yoweology’s patented Skin Nutrient Adhesive technology. Rather than simply competing on absorption speed, this method is designed to create a "bonding environment" that allows the skin to stably hold and utilize nutrients.Through this approach, Yoweology moves beyond the typical absorption rate competition of conventional serums and proposes an adhesive-type skincare platform that redefines the standards of nutrient delivery efficiency.“Using the same technology, we are also developing a low-irritation pack and cleanser line inspired by Sake-kasu (rice lees). We applied a complex moisturizing prescription that combines four rice-derived ingredients: fermentation broth, rice ceramide, rice bran oil, and rice bran extract. By realizing the unique, soft, dough-like texture of rice lees, we enable gentle peeling and cleansing without irritation. Yoweology focuses on solving fundamental problems caused by 'nutrients not being absorbed,' such as inner dryness, dead skin cells, and the breakdown of skin texture.”The core competitiveness of Yoweology lies in its Skin Nutrient Adhesive Technology. CEO Byun explained, “Simply adding many ingredients does not mean they are absorbed by the skin. If the skin's environment is not prepared to receive them, it can actually lead to irritation. Yoweology designed the technology to first create an 'absorbent skin environment' before delivering high-quality ingredients, which enhances the synergy with products consumers are already using.”The products are formulated to be gentle yet effective, utilizing domestic fermented rice to provide visible improvements in tone and texture while maintaining a balance with high-performance ingredients like PDRN and Peptides. CEO Byun added, “A key differentiator is our sensory user experience designed to satisfy touch, sight, and smell, transforming skincare from a boring, obligatory routine into a healing ritual.”Regarding future plans, Byun stated, “Yoweology is not just a brand that makes 'products for becoming pretty,' but a brand that suggests a way to age joyfully and stylishly (Fun & Well-Aging). Our goal is to establish ourselves as a true local skincare brand crafted with Korean ingredients and sensibilities. Once proven in Korea, we plan to expand into global markets, starting with Asia.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com