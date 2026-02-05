[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] K-Hook, A Startup Developing Innovative Hook for Sewing Machine Overcoming Traditional Limitations

SungSoo Kim CEO of K-Hook



K-Hook derives its name from the ‘K’ of the Korean Wave, symbolizing a unique hook technology developed in Korea. The company believes its innovative parts can reshape the sewing machine market by realizing 360-degree complete stitching, minimizing fabric puckering, and preventing lubricant contamination. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO SungSoo Kim.“The hook is a core component that catches the lower thread and loops it with the upper thread as it descends below the needle plate”, CEO Kim explained.“Because the hook rotates 360 degrees during the stitching process, it is commonly called a rotary hook. '360-degree complete stitching' refers to the angle at which the fabric moves around the needle on the worktable. Automated machines like pattern sewers, quilting machines, and embroidery machines operate by rotating 360 degrees around the needle, yet conventional hooks could only achieve complete stitching within a 198-degree range. K-Hook is an innovative product that has finally solved this limitation.”CEO Kim added, “The sewing machine hooks used until now are considered the 1st generation, developed in the U.S. during the 1850s. The shuttle hooks developed in the 1890s are called the 2nd generation. K-Hook, which completely overcomes the disadvantages of its predecessors, can be hailed as the 3rd generation hook.”The flagship item is the 3rd generation rotary hook, 'K-Hook,' which reduces puckering—a fundamental sewing problem for over 170 years—by more than 60% while increasing productivity by over 30%. This 3rd generation K-Hook enables innovative stitching simply by replacing existing rotary hooks on globally standardized sewing or embroidery machines.It is estimated that there are hundreds of millions of standardized sewing machines worldwide, and the 3rd generation K-Hook is compatible with more than 60% of them. Furthermore, over 5 million embroidery machines are estimated to be in operation globally. Since an average embroidery machine is equipped with 20 sets of rotary hooks, there is a potential demand for approximately 100 million sets of our 3rd generation K-Hook.The primary competitive advantages of K-Hook are Drastic Reduction in Puckering. Traditional rotary hooks often cause puckering (wrinkling along the seam line), a major pain point in the garment industry. With the advancement of textile technology, various thin fabrics have been released, accounting for about 35% of the market. These fabrics are highly sensitive to puckering, making this the industry's most urgent issue.Economic Efficiency, By reducing puckering by over 60%, K-Hook simplifies the work process and eliminates the need for steam ironing. This saves labor costs and boosts productivity by more than 30%.Eco-Friendly Innovation, The simplification of processes and minimization of power consumption for ironing reduces CO2 emissions, making it an environmentally friendly industrial component.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “We will do our best to ensure that the value of K-Hook’s innovative technology is properly recognized in global market. Our goal is to secure a market share of over 30% within the next 10 years.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com