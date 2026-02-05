[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] PxPreMED, A Precision Medicine Platform Company Predicting Individual Patient Drug Responses

Yoonjung Choi CEO of PxPreMED



With a vision of “More accurate precision medicine through prediction”, PxPreMED is developing predictive technologies and an AI platform that can determine drug responses beforehand using a single drop of a patient's blood. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Yoonjung Choi (44).“I earned my Ph.D. in Epigenetics from KAIST and previously worked at an AI-driven drug discovery platform company”, said CEO Choi. “Leveraging these experiences, I established PxPreMED to build a precision medicine platform that predicts individual drug responses for each patient.”The flagship item is the Circle-Lock Platform (CLP), a drug response prediction kit that utilizes RNA-based multiplex gene analysis. Specifically targeting rheumatoid arthritis patients who frequently use biologics, this in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit predicts the efficacy of anti-TNF-α agents before treatment begins.Previously, patients had to take a medication for several months to determine if it was effective. However, PxPreMED’s technology can predict drug reactivity within three hours using only 0.1ml of blood. Furthermore, the company is developing the PxPreMED PRI Platform, an AI-based precision medicine platform that combines prediction kit results, clinical information, and patient RNA data to recommend personalized drug selections.The core competitiveness of PxPreMED can be summarized into three strengths. High Accuracy and Real-time Insights, RNA is a biomarker that best reflects a patient's current immune status and disease activity. While DNA-based analysis only shows past genetic information, RNA analysis precisely reveals how the body is responding in the present, leading to higher accuracy in predicting drug reactions.Speed and Convenience, There is no need to wait several days as with traditional NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) tests; results are available on the same day. By reducing the required blood sample from 1.5ml to 0.1ml, the burden on the patient is significantly lowered.Proprietary RNA-Based Multiplex Technology, The CLP-based platform consists of entirely in-house developed technologies, including RNA stabilization, probe design, and multiplex qPCR algorithms, ensuring high cost-competitiveness and scalability.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, “In the short term, our goals include obtaining approval for our rheumatoid arthritis drug response prediction kit, entering top-tier hospitals in Korea, commercializing our AI-based prediction solutions, and developing digital diagnostic devices.” She added, “In the mid-to-long term, we plan to expand to all diseases where TNF-α inhibitors are used—such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and ankylosing spondylitis—to grow into a global leader in drug response prediction and eventually a pioneer in precision medicine-based AI and digital healthcare.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com