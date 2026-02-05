[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] HEADBYTE, A Startup Creating Software Development Tools for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment SECS/GEM Communication

Myoungjin Na CEO of HEADBYTE



HEADBYTE is a company that develops ‘HB-SECS Pro’, a specialized development tool designed to make the creation of SECS/GEM communication software—a core technology for semiconductor manufacturing automation—easier and faster. HEADBYTE’s mission is to help everyone utilize standard communication technologies, the cornerstone of smart factory construction, more efficiently. The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Myoungjin Na.“For the past 20 years, I have developed control software and automation systems for semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment”, said CEO Na. “I am a hands-on developer who has built SECS/GEM communication and equipment operation programs used by global manufacturers such as SanDisk, Samsung Display, LGD, BOE, and SK Hynix.”The flagship product, ‘HB-SECS Pro’, is a professional development tool (Dev Tool) that assists in the rapid and easy implementation of SECS/GEM, the standard communication protocol connecting semiconductor manufacturing equipment to MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems).Generally, implementing SECS/GEM software requires high-level tasks such as interpreting complex protocols, responding to varying protocols for each piece of equipment, writing extensive code, and debugging. To reduce this burden, HB-SECS Pro provides a set of protocol functions, AI-based automatic code generation, and automatic conversion into web protocols like XML and JSON. These features result in an average 30% reduction in development time, allowing small and medium-sized equipment manufacturers to build communication software quickly without the need for highly specialized engineers.The competitiveness of HB-SECS Pro can be summarized in four key points. Accelerated Development Speed, By providing function-based structuring and reducing manual coding, it shortens the development cycle by approximately 30% compared to conventional methods—the most significant benefit felt by on-site developers.Resolved Compatibility Issues, Its ability to easily convert into web protocols such as XML or JSON means there is almost no need to rewrite SECS code for every different type of equipment, alleviating a major pain point for SMEs.Real-world Field Experience, Having developed SECS/GEM automation for over 20 years, CEO Na designed the tool based on practical functions required in the field rather than theoretical features found in textbooks.Affordable Licensing, The company applies a reasonable licensing policy to ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises can adopt the technology without the burden of high costs, providing an excellent alternative for companies hesitant about automation due to pricing.“Ultimately, the biggest differentiator of this product is not just its technical excellence, but that it is a tool designed specifically for ease of use in actual manufacturing sites”, CEO Na stated.Regarding future plans, Na said, “In the short term, our primary goal is the stable official launch of HB-SECS Pro. Since our product is applied directly to semiconductor equipment, we plan to undergo rigorous quality testing and certification procedures.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com