[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] THE ENGINEER, Developing Text-to-3D Model Generation Technology (X concep AI)

Myungho Park CEO of THE ENGINEER



-Core Innovation, Automatically generates 3D models at the level of production blueprints from natural language prompts



-Practical Excellence, Features a field-centric architecture designed for immediate application to industrial problem-solving

THE ENGINEER is an innovator in design, development, and production processes, integrating text-based AI 3D model generation technology (X concep AI) with automated equipment manufacturing capabilities. The company was founded in January 2024 by CEO Myungho Park (41).The flagship solution, 'X concep AI', is a text-based AI system that automatically generates 3D models featuring the forms and specifications of actual manufacturing blueprints when a user inputs a natural language prompt. It drastically reduces the time required for initial concept design, engineering exploded-view generation, and visualization tasks—processes that were traditionally time-consuming. This plays a pivotal role in accelerating the decision-making speed for manufacturing enterprises."THE ENGINEER also possesses the technology to manufacture automated equipment. We provide an End-to-End Manufacturing DX (Digital Transformation) solution that links AI-generated 3D data directly to the design, fabrication, and commissioning stages", said CEO Myungho Park. "Our strength lies in having built a complete technology pipeline that extends beyond simple software development to encompass AI, 3D modeling, equipment fabrication, and on-site stabilization."THE ENGINEER's competitiveness can be summarized into three key pillars. First, the precision and practicality of its text-based 3D generation technology for manufacturing. X concep AI is not a simple image-generating AI; it is optimized to generate 3D data based on the forms, structures, and standards required in actual manufacturing. By generating concept models, engineering diagrams, and structural review visualizations through text prompts alone, it dramatically reduces design lead times.Second, the dual capability of AI technology and physical automation equipment manufacturing. "While most AI firms focus solely on software and automation firms on hardware, THE ENGINEER maintains a complete manufacturing DX pipeline—from AI and 3D design to fabrication and testing. This ensures superior on-site applicability and technological maturity, creating a high barrier to entry for competitors."Third, proven PoC (Proof of Concept) experience and a robust IP portfolio. The company has conducted PoCs with domestic and international manufacturing firms and global partners, building a strong portfolio of patents, trademarks, designs, and copyrights. "Our R&D certification system provides a foundation for the reliability of our technology", Park noted. "Our strength is that we offer a solution whose performance and safety have been verified through real-world application, not just at the conceptual stage."Regarding future goals, Park stated, "Our objective is to transition all design, development, and verification processes in the manufacturing field to an AI-based framework. Starting with text-to-3D generation, we aim to structure manufacturing data and build automated design pipelines, creating an environment where companies can develop products faster and more accurately."