[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] LAPISTAR, A Company developing New Materials to Maximize Hydrogen Production Efficiency

LAPISTAR is a company dedicated to the research and development of advanced materials designed to maximize hydrogen production efficiency, leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle synthesis technology.Currently focusing on high-performance, non-noble metal catalysts based on Nickel-Iron-Cerium oxide, the company aims to become a leader in the water electrolysis catalyst market and a versatile platform provider for scalable metal oxide nanomaterials. The company was founded in August 2022 by CEO Hyejin Jang (33).Its flagship technology features a unique catalyst structure in which CeO₂ clusters are integrated along the surface of a Ni–Fe metal core. Diverging from standard metal oxide catalysts, this structure offers exceptional electrochemical activity and robustness. While currently applied to Oxygen Evolution Reaction (OER) catalysts for Alkaline and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) water electrolysis, its true strength lies in its potential as a platform material, adaptable to other industries such as magnetic materials for high-frequency applications and environmental catalysts for VOC removal.LAPISTAR’s competitive edge lies in achieving performance levels comparable to iridium (Ir) catalysts despite being composed of non-noble metals. Furthermore, it demonstrates superior durability and high stability during long-term operation compared to existing iridium, nickel-iron, and cobalt-based catalysts.“The primary obstacle to the commercialization of AEM water electrolysis is the degradation of membranes and ionomers”, explains CEO Hyejin Jang. “The Cerium oxide (CeO₂) in LAPISTAR’s catalyst acts as a radical scavenger, significantly enhancing durability. This is a well-known mechanism in PEM electrolysis where CeO₂ is utilized for its radical scavenging properties. By applying this same principle to AEM, our catalyst substantially extends the overall system lifespan.”LAPISTAR is carving out its market presence through a technology-driven B2B verification model. The company provides samples to domestic and international water electrolysis firms and research institutes for performance evaluation, naturally expanding its client base through these rigorous technical validations.LAPISTAR is currently concentrating on technical verification and client assessments. The company plans to seek investment once it initiates full-scale pilot facility construction and mass-production validation.“In the early stages, we are operating efficiently by maximizing government support programs and utilizing domestic equipment-sharing infrastructure for trial production instead of building our own pilot plants immediately”, says Jang. “Once the foundation for our technology and production processes is fully established, we will pursue investment at the optimal time for stable expansion.”Regarding her journey into entrepreneurship, Jang shares, “After graduation, I had a stable corporate career, but I always felt a lack of challenge and new experiences. I realized that to grow further, I needed to face trials and errors firsthand, which led me to start my own business. I applied to the Pre-Startup Package with just an idea, and fortunately, being selected provided the momentum to launch. Starting from scratch without established technology or a foundation led to numerous failures, but that process allowed me to develop products that the market is now interested in. We have secured funding by consistently being selected for R&D and commercialization support projects.”Looking ahead, Jang states, “In the short term, our most critical goals are establishing a pilot production system and passing long-term durability tests conducted by our clients. Our priority is to stably reproduce the performance and durability achieved at the lab scale within actual industrial environments to establish ourselves as a commercially viable catalyst provider.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com