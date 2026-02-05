[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] ROWAIN, Developing Next-Generation Robotic Vertical Farming Systems

Kyeongha Lee, CEO of ROWAIN



ROWAIN is a company that addresses global challenges—such as the climate crisis and the shrinking agricultural population—through technological innovation. Grounded in the philosophy of letting robots excel at what they do best, while making human tasks more comfortable, the company was founded by CEO Kyeongha Lee in October 2022.The flagship product of ROWAIN is INTELLI-FARM, a robotic vertical farming system. The most significant differentiator between INTELLI-FARM and traditional vertical farms is the separation of the cultivation area from the workspace.“ROWAIN evolved by applying the logistics robot systems used in warehouses like Amazon and Coupang to vertical farming”, explained CEO Lee.“In the cultivation area, mobile modular cultivation towers are arranged where crops are grown in multiple tiers. In the workspace, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) automatically transport these towers, and stacker robots safely extract the beds and deliver them to the workstations.”To optimize INTELLI-FARM, ROWAIN internally developed every component, including AMRs, stacker robots, mobile modular towers, IoT systems, nutrient solution systems, and AI-based integrated control software for both the growing environment and robot management.CEO Lee emphasized, INTELLI-FARM’s competitiveness is focused on ensuring economic viability, which remains the final hurdle for vertical farming.He added, “We can secure twice the productivity per unit area compared to existing vertical farms and reduce the required workforce from 3–4 people per 330 to just 1–2 people. A single AMR can manage a facility as large as 3,300. By minimizing worker aisles and increasing the number of tiers in the cultivation towers, we maximize output within the same footprint.”ROWAIN redesigned the space from a robotic perspective. Rather than automation for the sake of automation, the strategy is to deploy robots only where they are truly necessary. Through this approach, the company has achieved a level of economic efficiency that allows for the recovery of facility investment costs within five years.ROWAIN is currently collaborating with major conglomerates and mid-sized enterprises. This includes robotic vertical farm cooperation with Pulmuone, robot projects with Hyundai Motor Group, and the supply of remote-controlled LED solutions to Daehan Steel. On the public sector front, the company was selected as a C-STAR enterprise by Cheonan City and has signed a supply contract and MOU with Yecheon-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do, with full-scale construction set for 2026.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “ROWAIN’s goal is to create a true turning point in vertical farming through robotics and expand into a sustainable agricultural model that solves the global food crisis. To achieve this, our short-term goal is to successfully complete large-scale demonstrations at the robotic vertical farm currently being established in Cheonan.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com