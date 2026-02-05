[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] BeyondRobot, Developing Motor Modules and Actuators for Humanoid Joints

Ui-Seop Song, CEO of BeyondRobot
-Flagship Item, Direct Drive (DD) and Low-Reduction Drive Modules based on non-contact magnetic gear technology
-Core Competitiveness, Overwhelming efficiency and cost-effectiveness achieved through structural innovation
The company’s flagship product is a Direct Drive (DD) and Low-Reduction Drive Module integrated with Axial Flux Permanent Magnet (AFPM) motors and non-contact magnetic gear technology. These modules are highly versatile, with applications ranging from joint drive units for humanoids and collaborative robots to drivetrains for mobile robots and smart/micro-mobility solutions for short-distance travel.
While the industry standard for low-speed, high-torque environments has traditionally been a combination of motors and mechanical reducers, BeyondRobot aims to disrupt the market. By eliminating or minimizing reducers through a direct-drive approach, the company maximizes structural simplicity and efficiency while ensuring ease of maintenance.
The primary competitive edge of BeyondRobot lies in its overwhelming efficiency and cost-effectiveness through structural innovation. By integrating AFPM and magnetic gears with the goal of achieving a gearless design, BeyondRobot delivers higher torque and efficiency than conventional actuators. Furthermore, the non-contact nature of magnetic gears provides a robust alternative to mechanical gears, significantly reducing the high maintenance costs typically associated with mechanical failure and wear.
Additionally, by integrating these drive modules with high-precision resolvers, BeyondRobot offers robotic actuators at a lower price point and with reduced maintenance overhead compared to existing products, ensuring strong price competitiveness.
“BeyondRobot does not simply manufacture these products, we possess the R&D capability to provide client-specific customization for various robot types”, stated CEO Song. “We focus our services on responsive customer support to meet diverse technical requirements.”
Regarding future plans, CEO Song said, "“n the short term, our primary goal is to bring our drive modules—immediately applicable to humanoids, collaborative robots, AMRs, and smart mobility—to a mass-production level and secure a solid track record through partnerships with major domestic corporations.”
Foundation November 2023
Core Business Development of robotic drive motor modules and actuators for humanoid joints
Key Achievements 2023 Selected for the 3rd cohort of the Innopolis Campus Program (Cheonan-Asan R&D Special Zone), 2024 Selected for the Initial Startup Package, 2025 Designated as the first National Strategic Technology Research Institute Company within the Chungnam Cheonan-Asan R&D Special Zone
reporter jinho lee
jinho2323@hankyung.com
© 매거진한경, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지