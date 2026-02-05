[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] BeyondRobot, Developing Motor Modules and Actuators for Humanoid Joints

Ui-Seop Song, CEO of BeyondRobot



-Flagship Item, Direct Drive (DD) and Low-Reduction Drive Modules based on non-contact magnetic gear technology



-Core Competitiveness, Overwhelming efficiency and cost-effectiveness achieved through structural innovation

BeyondRobot is a deep-tech hardware company that develops and manufactures drive motors, drive systems, and high-precision actuators for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), smart mobility, humanoids, and industrial robots. The company was founded in November 2023 by CEO Ui-Seop Song.The company’s flagship product is a Direct Drive (DD) and Low-Reduction Drive Module integrated with Axial Flux Permanent Magnet (AFPM) motors and non-contact magnetic gear technology. These modules are highly versatile, with applications ranging from joint drive units for humanoids and collaborative robots to drivetrains for mobile robots and smart/micro-mobility solutions for short-distance travel.While the industry standard for low-speed, high-torque environments has traditionally been a combination of motors and mechanical reducers, BeyondRobot aims to disrupt the market. By eliminating or minimizing reducers through a direct-drive approach, the company maximizes structural simplicity and efficiency while ensuring ease of maintenance.The primary competitive edge of BeyondRobot lies in its overwhelming efficiency and cost-effectiveness through structural innovation. By integrating AFPM and magnetic gears with the goal of achieving a gearless design, BeyondRobot delivers higher torque and efficiency than conventional actuators. Furthermore, the non-contact nature of magnetic gears provides a robust alternative to mechanical gears, significantly reducing the high maintenance costs typically associated with mechanical failure and wear.Additionally, by integrating these drive modules with high-precision resolvers, BeyondRobot offers robotic actuators at a lower price point and with reduced maintenance overhead compared to existing products, ensuring strong price competitiveness.“BeyondRobot does not simply manufacture these products, we possess the R&D capability to provide client-specific customization for various robot types”, stated CEO Song. “We focus our services on responsive customer support to meet diverse technical requirements.”Regarding future plans, CEO Song said, "“n the short term, our primary goal is to bring our drive modules—immediately applicable to humanoids, collaborative robots, AMRs, and smart mobility—to a mass-production level and secure a solid track record through partnerships with major domestic corporations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com