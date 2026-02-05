[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] AWESOMENICS, Manufacturing TEST PINs and TEST SOCKETs for Automotive Semiconductor Performance Verification

Kyle Jeong CEO of AWESOMENICS



-Value Proposition, Contributing to improved test yields and reduced testing costs for end manufacturers.



-Global Footprint, Focusing over 90% of revenue on exports to grow into a leading global test solution provider

Driven by ultra-precision technology and the corporate slogan Awesome to be Together, AWESOMENICS is dedicated to advancing global semiconductor testing technology.The company aims to grow into a global leader by developing products tailored for increasingly high-density system semiconductors, such as AI chips and autonomous driving vehicle semiconductors. Founded in March 2020 by CEO Kyle Jeong (54), the company bridges the gap between complex design and reliable performance.The flagship products are TEST PINs and TEST SOCKETs, which are critical components used to distinguish between passing and defective units in automotive semiconductors and displays. AWESOMENICS is currently contributing to the enhancement of Test Yield and the reduction of testing costs for global manufacturers, with over 90% of its sales generated through exports.The primary competitive edge of AWESOMENICS lies in CEO Jeong’s 25 years of extensive experience in the R&D and production of various TEST PINs and SOCKETs.“A TEST PIN is only 0.2mm thick—twice the thickness of a human hair—requiring ultra-precision design technology”, explained CEO Jeong. “While competitors typically manufacture a single TEST PIN using four separate parts, we have developed a way to produce it with only three. This simplification allows us to offer cost-effective TEST PINs without compromising quality. Furthermore, our proprietary structure features enhanced heat dissipation capabilities, a technology for which a U.S. patent is currently pending.”AWESOMENICS has secured contracts with local agents in Taiwan and Singapore and is collaborating to penetrate major accounts such as NXP, ASE, Infineon, and MediaTek. Following its debut at CES in Las Vegas in 2023, the company has begun supplying products to major global firms, including Company A. Since showcasing at IFA Berlin in September 2023, the company has been coordinating with agents to provide paid samples to clients like Infineon and STMicroelectronics in Germany, with plans to secure mass-production orders following performance evaluations.Having successfully secured Seed investment, AWESOMENICS is now looking for the right strategic partners to accelerate its growth.When asked about his motivation for founding the company, Jeong shared, “Based on 25 years of research and diverse experience in the TEST PIN and SOCKET field, I believed I could make a significant contribution to the global semiconductor test market. I took the challenge because I felt entrepreneurship would lead to a truly meaningful life.”He added, “Seeing my colleagues—who chose this small startup despite other options—working tirelessly in the R&D lab, I felt a deep sense of reward and shared the conviction that this company has the potential to become something great.”Regarding future plans, Jeong emphasized, “In semiconductor processes, where even the slightest error is unacceptable, detail is not just a part of the process—it is everything. Our success will be built on an endless obsession with detail. AWESOMENICS will uphold its responsibility for quality while continuously innovating to find new technological solutions for global challenges.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com