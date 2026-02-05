[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] SNC, An R&D Powerhouse Specializing in Automotive Sensor and Control Technologies

Minchan Sung CEO of SNC



SNC (Smart & Control) is a technology-driven enterprise founded by experts with 10 to over 30 years of experience in R&D, manufacturing, and process engineering within the global automotive industry. Leveraging practical expertise cultivated at major conglomerates and global Tier-1 environments, SNC aims to implement technologies that transcend laboratory research to meet rigorous mass-production and quality standards. The company was founded in November 2016 by CEO Minchan Sung.The company's flagship items are automotive sensors and sensor-based control technologies. “We believe that the advancement of the automotive industry inevitably accompanies the evolution of sensing technology”, stated CEO Sung.“While the timing of adoption and driving environments vary across autonomous passenger vehicles, eco-friendly cars, commercial vehicles, heavy equipment, and even motorcycles, the fundamental need for more precise sensing and sophisticated control remains a universal trend. Automotive sensors are not merely components that measure signals; they are the starting point for how a vehicle perceives, judges, and controls its environment. Therefore, comprehensive design and verification are required, considering not only performance but also environmental changes, durability conditions, and process variations.”From this perspective, SNC's product development begins with sensor designs predicated on actual vehicle environments and mass-production processes, rather than idealized lab standards.“We do not view sensors as isolated components. Instead, we take an integrated approach to sensing and control, considering how signals are utilized within the vehicle's control system and how responsibilities are linked”, Sung explained. “Currently, SNC is focusing on the localization of imported sensors based on our accumulated know-how from global leading firms, aiming to contribute to technological self-reliance and industrial competitiveness.”SNC’s competitive edge lies in its methodology. By incorporating mass-production and quality requirements from the initial R&D phase, the company minimizes the common gap between development and production, ensuring that its technology operates flawlessly on the industrial floor.“Our core talent consists of experts from global sensor specialists who have developed key sensor technologies currently used in domestic passenger vehicles”, Sung added.“These professionals have participated in everything from advanced R&D to mass-production development at leading international firms, accumulating hands-on experience within global standard development systems. Our team leads technical development by planning and operating standard processes used by global corporations, such as Thought Map establishment at the CNI stage, QFD, APQP, and Design & Process FMEA.”Furthermore, SNC has established its own NPD (New Project Development) process tailored to its organizational characteristics. This process ensures consistency and technical maturity through checklist-based inspections and verifications at every stage.Reflecting on the early days of SNC, Sung explained that founding the company was less about starting a business and more about choosing how to continue growing as an engineer. “I wanted to remain directly involved in solving real industrial problems, rather than moving further away from the field,”he said. “SNC was created as a place where experienced engineers could continue to take responsibility for technology from concept to production.”Regarding future plans, CEO Sung stated, “Our goal is to establish ourselves as a technology leader with a definitive competitive edge in high-technology integrated smart motoric actuators. While our target industries may gradually expand to include commercial vehicles, heavy equipment, and agricultural machinery, SNC prioritizes technical perfection in the core drive system domain—where sensing and control are organically integrated—over short-term business expansion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com