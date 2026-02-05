[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] SYS, Developing and Manufacturing Plasma Jets for Organic Cleaning Processes

Sung Young Kim CEO of SYS



SYS Co., Ltd. is a specialized enterprise that develops and manufactures plasma jets used in the organic cleaning processes of semiconductors, displays, and secondary batteries. Currently, the company is expanding its business scope into the energy recovery sector, specifically focusing on water reclamation and air circulation. The company was founded in June 2020 by CEO Sung Young Kim (45).The company's flagship item is the 'Jet Plasma' system used for cleaning organic contaminants. "Plasma jets are classified into high-temperature and low-temperature types, and we have developed our systems to meet the recent diversification of materials", explained CEO Kim."Specifically, we are developing low-temperature plasma technology that aligns with the trend of materials becoming thinner and more delicate. Beyond simple organic removal, we have developed products that can be utilized in various processes, including coating, surface activation for bonding, and material reclamation."Kim emphasized that their low-temperature plasma generation is their primary competitive edge. "SYS possesses the technical capability to generate plasma jets at low temperatures without the need for complex, bulky peripheral equipment. This not only ensures functional safety during operation but also significantly reduces the occurrence of issues on the production floor."Regarding his journey to entrepreneurship, Kim shared, "I first started the business through the Korea Young Entrepreneurship Academy (KOSME). It was there that I was able to materialize ideas that had previously only existed in my thoughts."Since the founding, Kim has found the most fulfillment in delivering products and creating new solutions. "I enjoy the entire process of identifying new clients and developing customized products tailored to their specific applications", he said.SYS is currently operated by CEO Kim along with a dedicated team specializing in sales, production, and design. Regarding future plans, Kim stated, "Our goal is to create products that are not only used in industrial settings but can also be conveniently integrated into everyday life."