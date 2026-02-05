[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] ASENTECH, Providing Security and Safety Value through Edge AI-based Radar and Vision Fusion Sensors

Sungjin Ju CEO of ASENTECH



ASENTECH is a technology-driven company leading the future mobility market through advanced sensing solutions. Its core strength lies in fusing digital modulation radar with vision sensors—leveraging the strengths of both object recognition and visual mapping. The company was founded in March 2022 by CEO Sungjin Ju (54), an expert with over two decades of experience in the field.“We have completed the development and obtained KC certification for our mid-range mobility radar sensors, which feature anti-jamming and anti-hacking capabilities through digital modulation”, said CEO Ju. “Currently, we are focusing on developing Edge AI-based radar and vision fusion sensors in the 76–81GHz band.”ASENTECH designs and implements most core functions on System-on-Chip (SoC), specifically utilizing OpenVINO-based Edge AI. “Our hardware incorporates built-in Tensor blocks, enabling rapid learning and processing of recognition algorithms”, Ju explained. “Furthermore, our low-power design reduces power consumption by approximately 30–40% compared to competitors, contributing significantly to carbon reduction.”CEO Ju studied Electronic Engineering (Master of Engineering) at the University of Surrey in the UK. Since returning to Korea in 2004, he has spent over 20 years in radar sensor development and commercialization, starting with the transfer of Russian military radar technology as part of a Korea-Russia joint R&D project.The name ASENTECH stands for Advanced Sensor Technology. The company strives to meet the rapidly evolving needs of markets requiring high-end sensors. Ju shared his management philosophy, Be Good, noting that Good signifies being both ethical and highly skilled. “We aim to be a company that is both 'good' to our customers and the market, and 'excellent' in what we do.”The flagship product is the Digital Modulation Radar Sensor for Mobility. “As a mobility perception sensor, its greatest competitiveness lies in its resistance to signal interference and hacking. Its low-power design also offers a distinct advantage in carbon footprint reduction. Because we own the proprietary hardware design and signal processing technologies, we can provide fully customized products tailored to specific client needs.”To accelerate global expansion, ASENTECH filed a U.S. patent in October 2025. In November 2025, the company explored opportunities in the Japanese market through visits to TIB (Tokyo Innovation Base) and CIC (Cambridge Innovation Center). In 2026, ASENTECH plans to pursue Open Innovation (OI) projects with global Tier-1 suppliers such as Continental.Regarding future plans, Ju stated, “We will focus on international markets where entry barriers are relatively lower and plan to expand our product range from mobility to Smart Healthcare, such as driver-care services. To strengthen our continuous growth and competitiveness, we are currently preparing for a Series A investment round.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com