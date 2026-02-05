[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] AI O2O, Automating and Optimizing Procurement, Marketing, and CRM through AI

Ahn Sungmin CEO of AI O2O



AI O2O is a specialized Vertical AI solution provider that automates and optimizes core enterprise functions, including procurement negotiation, marketing, and customer relationship management (CRM). The company was founded in August 2017 by CEO Ahn Sungmin.Drawing from his extensive experience in developing and commercializing 'GiGA Genie'—the world’s first AI set-top box—Ahn founded AI O2O to bring the power of practical AI to the business world.The company’s flagship offerings consist of three core solutions. Nego Wiz (AI Price Negotiation Agent), An autonomous B2B agent that negotiates prices 24/7 on behalf of human personnel, significantly reducing procurement costs.AI Marketing Automation, A service that allows anyone, including small business owners, to generate promotional videos and content in just five minutes simply by entering a URL, with automated multi-channel distribution.Personalized Content Generation, A solution that analyzes customer data for financial and insurance firms to automatically mass-produce personalized card news and messages. Additionally, the company possesses On-Device AI technology utilizing specialized AI chips.The primary competitive advantage of AI O2O lies in its validated data and performance. Moving beyond mere Proof of Concept (PoC), the technology has been integrated into major enterprises like KT Commerce, where it processes tens of thousands of negotiations yearly and has demonstrated an average profit margin improvement of 5–6%. Unlike simple rule-based systems, AI O2O’s real-time conversational AI agent—which adjusts strategies based on the counterparty's reactions—is a first and only in Korea. This technological prowess was recognized globally at the UN-affiliated ITU's 'AI for Good 2025,' where the company received a prestigious award.R&D is the backbone of AI O2O, with 70% of its 27 employees dedicated to research. The leadership team includes executives with over 20 years of experience at top-tier global firms, supported by 10 specialized researchers with master’s and doctoral degrees. The company also maintains a strategic partnership with the Hi-AI Research Institute at Korea University to further advance its technology.Regarding future plans, Ahn stated, “In the short term, we aim to increase our domestic market share by further refining our B2B negotiation solutions. Our long-term vision is to become a global AI leader at the forefront of the Long Tail 2.0 Economy.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com