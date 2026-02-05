[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] EcosFM, Developing Eco-Friendly Materials for Automotive Plastic Components

Sung-yeon Lee CEO of EcosFM



-Flagship Item, Eco-friendly raw materials for automotive interior and exterior plastic parts



-Core Strength, Ensuring quality stability of sustainable materials through proprietary manufacturing recipes

EcosFM specializes in developing and supplying eco-friendly materials for automotive plastic components. The company operates three offices in Cheonan, Songdo, and Yangsan, South Korea, and maintains close partnerships with two manufacturing affiliates. As a designated Research Institute Company, EcosFM is dedicated to developing innovative materials in collaboration with the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH). The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Sung-yeon Lee (54).The company’s flagship products are eco-friendly raw materials for automotive interior and exterior plastic parts. Specifically, these include Composite Polypropylene (PP) utilizing Recycled PP and high-performance Engineering Plastic raw materials.EcosFM’s primary competitive advantages are quality stability and market scalability. By manufacturing with proprietary recipes that utilize both Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) PP from the open market and Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) PP generated during the production processes of automotive part suppliers, the company has secured superior quality stability for its eco-friendly materials. This stability allows the materials to be used even in large-scale plastic components, significantly expanding market potential. “Our goal is to secure a stable revenue structure by officially registering our products in the Material Specifications (SPEC) of major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)”, stated CEO Lee.To ensure sustainable, long-term growth, EcosFM is currently collaborating with domestic automotive R&D centers to register its products in their official Material SPECs. Furthermore, the company plans to launch international marketing efforts in the second half of 2026 to expand its business to global OEMs.Reflecting on his motivation for founding the company, Lee shared, “I started this business based on 30 years of experience in the automotive and parts manufacturing industries. My entire career has been dedicated specifically to automotive plastic manufacturing, parts, and raw materials, which naturally led to this venture.”Lee added that his greatest sense of reward comes from reuniting with former colleagues. “Under the banners of 'Extreme Immersive Focus', 'Rational Empathy', and 'Relentless Innovation', we are finding fulfillment in dreaming of the future together within a creative and free-spirited environment.”Regarding future plans, Lee noted, “We intend to enter the North American market to establish business links with GM Headquarters as well as Hyundai and Kia’s U.S. manufacturing plants.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com