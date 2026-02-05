[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] ENGNOVA, Specializing in Hydrogen Energy Mobility Systems

Seockjae Shin CEO of ENGNOVA



-Flagship Innovation, Hydrogen Supply Systems for Mobility and Hydrogen Power Packs



-Key Advantage, Enabling drones and specialized vehicles to operate over long distances without heavy, high-pressure tanks

ENGNOVA is a specialized company focused on hydrogen-based mobility systems, dedicated to creating a safer and more convenient hydrogen-powered society. The company was founded in May 2024 by CEO Seockjae Shin.ENGNOVA’s flagship products are its Hydrogen Supply Systems for Mobility and Hydrogen Power Packs. These solutions provide a steady hydrogen supply for long-range missions, allowing drones and specialized vehicles to operate without the burden of heavy conventional storage tanks.“Conventional hydrogen storage methods—high-pressure gas or liquid hydrogen—carry significant explosion risks. Furthermore, the necessary infrastructure, such as high-pressure pumps or cryogenic tanks, makes them difficult to deploy in remote areas or integrate into mobile devices”, explained CEO Shin.“To address these challenges, ENGNOVA developed a system based on 'Solid-State Hydrogen.' This method stores hydrogen in a solid form and releases it only when needed. It occupies minimal space and can be stored stably for extended periods.”The Power Pack, which integrates a hydrogen supply system with a fuel cell and can be applied to military UAVs, emergency generators, and small robots. For long-duration operations, the system is lighter than traditional batteries. With its cartridge-based solid-hydrogen design, users can easilt replace fuel modules, significantly improving usability in mobility applications.The core competitiveness of ENGNOVA lies in safety and convenience. While high-pressure gas or liquid hydrogen may cause fire and explosion risks in the event of a leak, solid-state hydrogen remains stable at room temperature, drastically reducing the potential for accidents. Additionally, its high energy density allows for long-term energy supply within a compact systems, making it the ideal fit for weight-and-volume-sensitive applications like drones and military vehicles.ENGNOVA’s organization consists of Marketing and R&D, both staffed with professions with over 10 years of experience. The R&D team consists of experts in hydrogen chemistry and systems engineering who optimize the stability and efficiency of solid-state hydrogen. The Marketing team focuses on analyzing industrial trends to drive customized customer strategies.Regarding future plans, Shin stated, “ENGNOVA’s goal is to become a 'rising name' in the mobility hydrogen industry. In the short term, we plan to expand our system capacity to accommodate larger vehicles and long-range drones, while broadening our applications from military and emergency use to commercial EVs and robotics." He added, "Long-term, we aim to enter the global market so that ENGNOVA's solutions can be seen worldwide. In a world where hydrogen is the cornerstone of green energy, ENGNOVA will contribute through safe and efficient solutions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com