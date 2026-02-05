[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] Lmate Inc., a Leader in Advanced Materials for Core Manufacturing Processes

Jungryoel KIM CEO of Lmate INC



-Flagship Innovation, Dual-curable adhesive materials for repositioning·re-debonding and flame-retardant, heat-resistant adhesives for EV battery recycling labels



-Core Philosophy, Innovative Bonds for a Better Tomorrow—enhancing manufacturing efficiency by scientifically controlling thermal and physical variables in extreme environments

Lmate INC is an advanced materials company that develops and manufactures high-functional materials essential for key national strategic industries, including semiconductors, displays, and secondary batteries. Beyond simply producing adhesives, the company provides solutions that maximize manufacturing efficiency by scientifically controlling thermal and physical variables in extreme environments. The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Jungryoel KIM (38).The company’s flagship products include dual-curable adhesive materials and flame-retardant, heat-resistant adhesives for battery recycling labels. Unlike conventional single-curing technologies, Lmate’s dual-curing technology offers tunable adhesion that can be precisely controlled according to specific process stages. In particular, the adhesive for EV battery recycling labels secures both heat resistance and flame retardancy (UL 94 VTM-0 rated), which are critical for battery sorting processes. “This will be a key material in solving the growing challenges of EV battery disposal as the electric vehicle market continues to expand”, stated CEO KIM.Lmate’s competitiveness is rooted in logical data and formidable technological barriers. Its materials reduce carbon emissions by approximately 35% compared to conventional PVC labels (a reduction of 0.42kg CO2e per square meter) and have proven superior durability, detaching without residue even at high temperatures above 80°C. Furthermore, by localizing advanced materials that previously relied heavily on imports, Lmate has secured supply chain stability. The company also holds a competitive edge by proactively complying with global environmental mandates, such as the EU Battery Regulation.For market expansion, Lmate employs a validation-driven B2B strategy rather than simple promotion. The company is building market trust through Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with prominent domestic mid-sized firms, large corporations, and global enterprises, with its entry into the semiconductor and Micro-LED process materials market becoming increasingly imminent. Additionally, Lmate is expanding its global network by participating in international exhibitions, backed by the credibility gained through patent filings and Venture Business Certification.Recognized for its technical prowess and commercial viability, Lmate has attracted strategic investments since its inception. Recently, it secured funding from Merry Year Social Company (MYSC) and the Sejong Creative Economy & Innovation Center, ensuring both financial stability and public trust. Leveraging this momentum, the company is currently pursuing Seed-stage bridge investment. Lmate INC plans to allocate over 30% of its secured funds to the acquisition of precision analytical equipment and the recruitment of specialized researchers with Master’s and Doctoral degrees. "This is a strategic move to establish an unrivaled technological lead in the global semiconductor and battery materials markets that Lmate is targeting," KIM emphasized.Regarding future plans, KIM stated, “Our goal is clear. Our first milestone is to achieve a 5% market share in the adhesive materials market and surpass 50 billion KRW in annual revenue within the next five years. We are executing a phased market entry roadmap to reach this target.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com