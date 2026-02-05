[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] Yujin SMRC, A Specialist in Premium Automotive Interior Components

Yongsoon Hwang CEO of Yujin SMRC Automotive Techno Corporation



-Flagship Innovation, Essential interior parts that define the driver’s first impression and daily tactile experience



-Total Engineering Solution capabilities, providing a one-stop process from product planning and design to validation and production

Since its inception in 1992, Yujin SMRC Automotive Techno Corporation has been a dedicated specialist in the automotive interior component sector for 33 years. The company operates as a joint venture with the Samvardhana Motherson Group, a leading global automotive component conglomerate based in India.“Yujin SMRC leverages the global production network of the Motherson Group while building on our own design, development, and manufacturing expertise”, said CEO Yongsoon Hwang. “This allows us to secure a differentiated value chain compared to other domestic competitors.”He continued, “Through our vision declaration ceremony, we aim to become a 'Global Top-tier Company Creating Future Mobility Spaces.' Our goal is to turn the dreams of all our members into reality. Over the past five years, the company has maintained its position as a Tier-1 supplier for domestic automotive OEMs, achieving a stable CAGR of 5% and healthy operating profits. Currently, approximately 175 employees work across our major domestic hubs in Yesan, Asan, and Busan. We anticipate reaching 130 billion KRW in revenue this fiscal year.”The flagship items of Yujin SMRC are the core interior components that drivers encounter first and interact with most frequently.These essential components include Cockpit Module, the vehicle’s main control tower, integrating safety and convenience parts such as cluster, infotainment (including navigation), HVAC systems, and airbags.Door Trim, installed on the interior sides of vehicle doors, comprising power window switches, interior handles, armrests, and door pockets.Console, a complex component between the driver and passenger seats that provides storage (cup holders, trays) and convenience features (mobile device chargers).Air Vent, components that supply, block, or adjust the direction of airflow from the HVAC.Yujin SMRC has built a robust portfolio centered on these large-scale core interior parts. By providing pre-assembled Cockpit Modules that integrate safety and convenience functions, the company enhances quality and production efficiency for OEMs. Its Door Trims create a comfortable interior environment while strengthening noise insulation and side-impact protection. The Console Systems enhance user experience by integrating storage and essential switches, while Air Vent technology ensures a pleasant cabin climate through precise airflow control.The company’s greatest competitive edge lies in its Total Engineering Solution capability. “Professional R&D personnel account for 20% of our entire management staff”, Hwang emphasized.“Our ability to verify reliability using in-house testing equipment—without relying on external sources—is a major strength. Based on our Korean-grown design, development, and manufacturing know-how, we not only manage domestic production but can also respond to overseas production requests by utilizing the Motherson Group’s global sites.”Currently, Yujin SMRC acts as a 'Strategic Partner' rather than a simple supplier for OEMs like KGM and Renault Korea, collaborating from the earliest stages of new vehicle development. The company is strengthening its role as a 'Solution Provider', proposing advanced research to meet customer needs for emotional quality and user experience (UX) while proactively resolving potential issues.Regarding future plans, CEO Hwang stated, “The domestic automotive market is facing a period of crisis, as not only Chinese OEMs but also Chinese parts suppliers are entering the market and threatening Korean suppliers.”He continued, “Chinese automotive companies have grown rapidly with significant support for EV and autonomous driving research from the Chinese government, and they have secured cost competitiveness through the scalability of the Chinese market. To counter this, I believe it is essential for our government to provide strategic policy support for the domestic automotive industry. At the same time, it is a prerequisite for the survival of our domestic parts suppliers to secure their own competitiveness. We must establish our own differentiated edge through asymmetric strategies that Chinese companies cannot replicate.”CEO Hwang also emphasized, “Public relations efforts are necessary to highlight the contribution of domestic suppliers to national competitiveness. We will continue to drive the maintenance and improvement of our differentiated quality competitiveness and durability.” He added, “By anticipating changes in interior and exterior materials based on the evolving internal space of future mobility, we aim to leap forward as a 'Space Solution Provider' that delivers a differentiated user experience (UX) linked to the customer's usage pattern.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com