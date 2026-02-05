[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] Innobase, Developing IoT-based Data Platforms for Smart Mobility and Safety

Hyung Keun Jeon, CEO of Innobase



Innobase is a technology-driven enterprise that has built extensive expertise in precision hardware design and manufacturing, particularly in the semiconductor parts and equipment sectors. The company was founded in July 2015 by CEO Hyung Keun Jeon (55).“Recognizing the growing importance of data within the global digital transformation trend about six years ago, we strategically expanded our business into IT platform services and IoT-based hardware development”, said CEO Jeon.“Currently, Innobase provides location-based data solutions that collect, analyze, and utilize vehicle and mobility data. We are delivering these services in both domestic and international markets.”Innobase’s flagship product is an IoT-based Data Platform designed to harness mobility data. The company’s true competitive edge lies in moving beyond simple hardware manufacturing or tracking services; it focuses on converting raw field data into actionable business intelligence.In the B2B sector, the company centers its operations on Fleet Management Systems (FMS) and mobility data platforms. By collecting and analyzing real-time data—such as vehicle location, driving routes, and impact information—Innobase enhances logistics efficiency, driving safety, and disaster response. The company has established technical reliability through numerous projects with Korean local governments, public institutions, and international pilot programs.“Leveraging our B2B data platform capabilities, we are now expanding into the personal safety sector (B2C)”, Jeon explained. “Our upcoming service, 'SOS Safe Touch,' is a data-driven personal safety solution that quickly transmits and analyzes an individual’s location and status during emergencies. This is designed as an extensible business model that can integrate with various service ecosystems in the future.”The strengths of Innobase are characterized by, Field Data Collection, powered by precision hardware technology. Data Reliability, verified through public sector and global pilot projects. Scalable Structure, a seamless platform transition from B2B to B2C.“Our competitiveness starts with precision hardware and ends with our ability to transform field-verified data into platform value”, Jeon emphasized. “The fact that we can naturally extend our proven B2B mobility technologies into B2C personal safety services gives us a unique edge in terms of technology reusability and business scalability.”Regarding future plans, Jeon stated, “Innobase’s most important goals are to continuously validate our technology in the actual market and to grow on the global stage.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com