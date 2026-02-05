[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] KADEA, Developing Advanced Vision Technology for Large Vehicle Safety

Jungoo Jang CEO of KADEA



-Flagship Innovation, 3D Around-View Monitoring (AVM) System



-Core Mission, Developing camera-based visualization technology to eliminate blind spots for large-scale vehicles

KADEA is a specialized technology company developing camera-based visualization solutions to address the critical blind spot issues inherent in large vehicles. The company was founded in November 2022 by CEO Jungoo Jang (52).“With a major in mechanical engineering, I have built my expertise over the past 25 years in automotive electronic component development and the vision technology sector”, said CEO Jang.“I have led numerous projects in collaboration with leading global automakers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Mercedes-Benz. Furthermore, I have extensive experience in international business through the establishment of corporate entities in the United States and China. KADEA is now focusing its R&D efforts on vision technology to ensure the safe operation of large vehicles.”The company’s flagship product is the 3D Around-View Monitoring (AVM) System. This camera-based visualization technology is specifically engineered to solve the blind spot challenges of large vehicles. Key features of KADEA’s AVM include:Real-time 3D Rendering, Synthesizing video data from multiple cameras into a real-time 3D view for the driver. Auto-Calibration, Improving installation convenience and reducing setup time. Adjustable Model Transparency, Minimizing blind spots by allowing drivers to see through the vehicle model on screen.3D Recording & Playback, Enabling comprehensive post-event analysis. Deep Learning-based Object Recognition, Capable of identifying people, cars, and two-wheeled vehicles (scheduled for full implementation in the first half of 2026).These systems are applicable to a wide range of sectors, including large commercial vehicles (buses, trucks), construction machinery, agricultural equipment, ships, airport ground support vehicles, and high-end security/surveillance systems.KADEA’s competitive edge is defined by four pillars. Differentiated Functionality, The adjustable transparency feature effectively resolves blind spot issues, while auto-calibration shortens installation time. The 3D fused imagery provides an intuitive user experience (UX).Superior Quality, The system meets the rigorous reliability standards required for Genuine OEM parts. It features FHD high-resolution video for long-range object identification and IP69K-rated cameras for maximum durability.Cost Competitiveness, Installation costs are reduced by 30–40% compared to existing products. By shortening the installation window, KADEA significantly lowers the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for B2B clients.Market Demand, Data from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority confirms that blind-spot detection devices significantly reduce accident risks. With a domestic commercial vehicle market of 4.5 million units and a global commercial ADAS market projected to reach $22 billion by 2025, the growth potential is immense.Regarding future plans, Jang stated, “Our immediate goals include initiating mass production, expanding our presence in the domestic bus and truck markets, and finalizing contracts with various strategic partners. From 2026 to 2028, we will focus on our full-scale expansion into global markets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com