[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] TNS Solution, A Leader in Precision Inspection and Smart Automation Systems

Tae Young Lee CEO of TNS Solution



-Proven Expertise, Possesses field-verified technical know-how accumulated across major manufacturing sectors, including secondary batteries and semiconductors



-Tailored Solutions, Provides customized machine vision solutions by integrating AI analysis, high-speed image processing, and equipment control technology

TNS Solution is an integrated provider of software and hardware solutions, specializing in precision inspection and the establishment of smart automation systems. Leveraging field-verified technical expertise gained from major manufacturing industries—such as secondary batteries, semiconductors, and displays—the company accurately identifies customer needs. These insights are immediately applied to its deep learning-based AI analysis, high-speed image processing, and equipment control technologies to deliver optimized machine vision solutions.Currently led by a board of four specialized directors, TNS Solution made its definitive entry into the secondary battery industry in 2019, starting with its registration as an official vendor for LG Chem's battery division. Since then, the company has solidified its presence and earned industry-wide trust by collaborating with all three major South Korean battery manufacturers: SK On, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI.The company’s flagship technology, the 'CIS Module,' combines a bar-type high-precision image sensor—specifically designed for core battery processes, including the electrode process—with AI deep learning algorithms. It is engineered to detect minute defects with high precision and reflect these findings in production lines in real-time. This technology directly contributes to lowering defect rates, stabilizing processes, enhancing productivity, and ensuring uniform quality for clients.TNS Solution’s primary competitive edge lies in its robust advanced R&D capabilities. Rather than following market demands, the company pursues a strategy of preemptively identifying and developing the next generation of process and inspection technologies.“There is typically a 2-to-3-year technical gap between the time TNS Solution commercializes a technology and the time a competitor attempts to mimic or internalize it”, emphasized CEO Tae Young Lee.“By the time they catch up, we have already commenced development on the next generation of technology, allowing us to naturally maintain a 'one-step-ahead' competitive advantage.”Lee added, “This is the core of our technical competitiveness and the clear differentiator that sets us apart. As a result, TNS Solution has established itself as a company with a sustained technological lead and the ability to preoccupy markets across rapidly evolving sectors such as secondary batteries, semiconductors, automotive, and healthcare.”Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Our immediate goal is to expand our client base beyond the 'Big 3' domestic firms to include non-Korean global enterprises in Europe and the United States. Long-term, we aim to enhance company stability and brand value through an IPO.” He concluded, “Post-IPO, I hope to create a management structure where the managers and senior staff who have grown with the company can take a central role in leading its operations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com