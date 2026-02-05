[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] PAL, Developing Advanced Protective Cases for EV Batteries

JungWon Park, CEO of PAL



-Core Innovation, A multi-layered, impact-reducing case featuring a box-type structure filled with fluid



-Key Benefit, Distributes underbody impact forces to significantly reduce battery damage and prevent thermal runaway

PAL (Protect All Life) is a technology-driven startup that redefines EV battery underbody protection. Moving away from conventional flat plates, the company develops impact-reduction cases featuring a multi-layered, fluid-filled box structure. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO JungWon Park.“I have been researching vehicle structures and kinematics for over 20 years at the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH)”, said CEO Park.“I first ventured into entrepreneurship ten years ago and operated a business for five years. Although that journey ended in failure due to over-investment, it was a profound learning experience that taught me running a company requires far more than just R&D capabilities. With a renewed spirit, I founded PAL in 2025. I am committed to realizing my management philosophy, Greater Value Together, by practicing technological innovation, social responsibility, and fostering a happy corporate culture.”The electric vehicle market is currently undergoing rapid expansion. CEO Park’s business is built upon specialized patents related to EV battery safety.“Although the market is experiencing a temporary plateau, often referred to as the 'EV Chasm,' it is an undeniable fact that the future automotive market will almost entirely transition to electric vehicles”, Park noted.“Our flagship innovation focuses on the protective case structure for EV batteries”, Park explained.“Until now, efforts to ensure battery safety have largely focused on front, rear, and side-impact scenarios, reaching a significant level of maturity. However, there is a critical lack of protection against underbody impacts caused by rough, irregular road surfaces and various obstacles. Furthermore, safety standards for such impacts remain unclear. PAL is addressing this gap by developing a multi-layered, fluid-filled box structure rather than a simple flat plate.”According to Park, existing underbody cases consist of simple plates or composite materials. “When a powerful underbody impact occurs, these structures often fail to protect the battery sufficiently. Repeated minor impacts accumulate stress on the battery, which can eventually lead to sudden fires or explosions.”In contrast, PAL’s fluid-filled multi-layered case utilizes internal fluid pressure to disperse concentrated stress, even when struck by sharp objects.“This significantly minimizes the intrusion of external forces into the battery space”, said Park. “We expect this technology to be a definitive solution for preventing battery fires and explosions caused by road debris.”Following six months of foundational research to validate the system’s feasibility, PAL plans to secure sales channels by targeting major OEMs and battery packaging manufacturers.Reflecting on his motivation, Park shared, “I find immense reward in turning new ideas into proprietary products. I hope my creative talents can serve as a foundation for the mutual growth of the nation and the research community.”Regarding future plans, Park stated, “Beyond our current flagship technology, I have several items ready for commercialization. Our short-term priority is to establish a stable operational foundation by strategically pursuing these items based on their feasibility.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com