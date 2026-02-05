Hoseo University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, The First University-led TIPS Operator and Prime Minister’s Citation Recipient

Wonkyo Suh, Vice President of Hoseo University



Hoseo University is an institution truly committed to ventures. Guided by the ‘Venture 1st’ spirit emphasized by President Il-goo Kang, the Hoseo University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation (IACF) is dedicated to revitalizing the regional venture investment ecosystem. The foundation focuses on the settlement and sustainability of local startups to contribute to regional development. In 2023, the foundation established the Venture Fostering Department to enhance professional focus and operational excellence. We met Vice President Wonkyo Suh (who also serves as the Director of the IACF) at Hoseo University in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do.“In 2024, our foundation became the first university IACF in South Korea to be selected as a TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startup) operator. The Venture Fostering Department primarily manages this project, investing in promising early-stage startups within the region and linking them to TIPS R&D grants. Additionally, as one of only four Display Technology Commercialization Support Centers in the country, we are operating the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s National Technology Transfer Platform to invigorate technology commercialization in the region.”“As the operator of the only Startup Hub University project in Chungnam, we supported 139 startups based in the region from 2022 to 2025. These efforts resulted in 136.2 billion KRW in revenue, 658 new jobs, and 239 billion KRW in investment attraction. Regarding investment performance, we became the first university IACF to obtain Accelerator (AC) status in 2018 and have since continued direct and indirect investments. Our Assets Under Management (AUM) surpassed 5 billion KRW this year, and we plan to gradually expand our investment budget using our proprietary accounts and various funds.”“Our greatest strength is relentless brainstorming. Every member of our team continuously gathers ideas and takes on challenges across various fields to specialize and professionalize our institution. These efforts have led to a steady stream of national projects over the years. Recently, we received the Prime Minister’s Institutional Citation for our contribution to venture startup promotion and the Minister of Education’s Citation for excellence in university regulatory innovation.”“We collaborate with KATECH across the entire business lifecycle to resolve technical bottlenecks for companies in the R&D Special Zone and ensure their achievements lead to commercialization. First, we match doctoral-level experts with companies facing technical difficulties and facilitate technology transfers for immediate solutions. We also plan and support joint R&D projects involving faculty and enterprises to enable technical advancement and verification.Even after project completion, we provide follow-up support to ensure a smooth transition to the next stages, such as prototype refinement and market entry. Furthermore, we review and execute direct investments in high-growth companies recommended by KATECH’s Special Zone. In this structure, KATECH identifies and recommends excellent companies, while Hoseo University IACF utilizes its research infrastructure, expert personnel, and industry-academic-research networks to provide close-knit support from R&D to commercialization. Ultimately, we have created a successful model where both institutions combine their strengths to nurture great companies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com