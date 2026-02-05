[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] HONGSWORKS, Developing and Manufacturing Advanced Hydrogen Supply Systems for Fuel Cells

Jihong Jung, CEO of HONGSWORKS



HONGSWORKS is a specialized company that manages the entire lifecycle—from design and manufacturing to testing—of Hydrogen Supply Systems, a critical Balance of Plant (BOP) component for hydrogen fuel cell systems. The company excels in hydrogen recirculation technology, which directly impacts the efficiency and durability of fuel cells. It was co-founded in April 2020 by CEO Jihong Jung (42), an expert engineer with a background in mechanical engineering and design.The company’s flagship product is the Hydrogen Recirculation Technology and Fuel Processing System (FPS). Its most significant feature is the resolution of long-standing issues with conventional hydrogen recirculation ejectors, specifically high operating pressure and limited operational ranges.Key features of the recirculation hydrogen supply system developed by HONGSWORKS include.Low Operating Pressure, Operates at approximately 10 bar, significantly lower than the 17–20 bar required by competitors. Enhanced Performance, Utilizes metal 3D printing for optimized flow path design and an asymmetrical nozzle structure to maximize recirculation efficiency.Full-Range Operation, Ensures hydrogen recirculation functions across the entire fuel cell operating range, eliminating the dead zones(approx. 20%) found in existing technologies.Moving beyond simple mechanical hardware, HONGSWORKS provides a dedicated controller that allows customers to precisely manage hydrogen supply, pressure, flow rate, and recirculation according to their specific operating conditions. By maintaining the lightweight, compact, and durable advantages of the ejector method, it helps clients optimize their overall fuel cell systems.HONGSWORKS’ competitiveness is built on three pillars. Breakthrough Expansion of Operating Range, Through asymmetrical nozzle structures and flow path optimization, the company has eliminated the non-operational zones that were the biggest weakness of conventional ejectors. This provides essential value for hydrogen mobility—such as ships, drones, commercial vehicles, and UAMs—where loads fluctuate frequently.Low-Pressure Efficiency, Supporting low-pressure operation allows for more efficient utilization of residual hydrogen in tanks, directly translating to extended range for mobility applications. It is also highly well-suited for systems using ammonia or liquid hydrogen.Integrated Hydrogen Supply Solutions, HONGSWORKS collaborates with clients from the initial product development stage to provide not only optimized hardware but also the most effective control parameters. Currently, the company is co-developing integrated testing technology for fuel cell stacks and recirculation systems with the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH). Starting in 2026, HONGSWORKS expects to provide optimized control parameters tailored to each client's specific stack, reducing development time and costs.Regarding future plans, CEO Jung stated, “In the short term, we are focused on commercializing 200kW-class products, expanding our lineup, securing cost competitiveness, and establishing mass production systems. Long-term, we aim to expand pilot projects with global firms, including those in China, and enter diverse mobility markets such as drones, construction machinery, and UAM.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com