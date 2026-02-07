[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Jiho Choi CEO of E-MARKET

E-MARKET, A Global Recommerce Platform Turning ‘Empty Container Space’ in Used Car Exports into Profit



Bridging language, distance, and information asymmetry for foreign buyers through integrated technology and operations



Key competitiveness lies in a robust network of over 100 suppliers in the Seoul Metropolitan Area and 200+ international buyers

E-MARKET is a specialized B2B brokerage and logistics platform designed for foreign buyers exporting used cars and second-hand goods. The platform offers a true one-stop solution, enabling international exporters to source high-quality Korean used appliances, furniture, and automotive parts while seamlessly managing the entire logistics process on a single platform. Founded in June 2025 by CEO Jiho Choi, the company aims to dismantle the barriers of language, geographical distance, and information asymmetry that foreign buyers face through innovative technology and streamlined operations.“When exporting used cars, empty space within the shipping container is inevitable”, explains CEO Jiho Choi. “For instance, after loading four SUV-sized vehicles, there is typically enough residual space to fit approximately 22 front-loading washing machines. For foreign buyers, utilizing this space to export appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners can significantly reduce logistics costs while generating additional revenue. However, in reality, direct procurement is often challenging due to language barriers, limited access to reliable information on the domestic used-goods market, and issues related to transaction trust.”To address these challenges, E-MARKET has established a comprehensive system that encompasses sourcing verified goods within Korea, providing a multilingual ordering and payment interface, and managing the entire process from domestic collection to delivery at container loading locations. The platform is designed to allow foreign buyers to access the Korean second-hand market as if it were a single, unified global shopping mall.E-MARKET’s competitive edge is built on five core pillars. First, Extensive Supply Network. The company maintains partnerships with over 100 verified used goods suppliers across the Seoul Metropolitan Area, including Seoul, Gyeonggi, and Incheon, ensuring a stable and consistent supply of high-quality products.Second, Global Buyer Trust. Based on long-standing relationships with active exporters, E-MARKET enjoys a high rate of repeat transactions. Its buyer network includes more than 200 international buyers from West African countries such as Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Mali, and Nigeria, as well as markets including the Philippines and Mongolia.Third, a User-Centric Multilingual Interface. The platform supports English, French, and Korean, with integrated PayPal functionality to enable seamless international payments.Fourth, Optimized End-to-End Logistics. E-MARKET operates a fast and reliable logistics system covering domestic collection, container shoring, and delivery to container loading points.Fifth, Quality-Centered Sourcing. The company carefully selects premium used products generated from relocations, business closures, and demolition sites, connecting these goods with buyers in emerging markets.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, “We plan to progressively expand our logistics infrastructure, including the establishment of dedicated logistics centers, to ensure that Korean used appliances and furniture can be exported more efficiently. Beyond simple transactions, we aim to grow into a global circular distribution platform where resources are reused rather than discarded.”She added, “To date, we have exported over 1,000 units of washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, and we aim to exceed 5,000 units within the next three years. We are also actively pursuing market expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Our ultimate goal is to establish E-MARKET as the standard platform for Korean used goods exports worldwide.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com