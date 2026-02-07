[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Yeonee Kim, CEO of Gumongjokki

Gumongjokki, Develops ‘OopsKit’ A Punctuality Solution Tailored for ADHD Traits



-OopsKit automatically calculates preparation start times and guides users through each preparation step based on a single departure time.



-The platform targets ADHD users with time perception challenges and individuals struggling with chronic tardiness

Gumongjokki is the developer of OopsKit, a specialized service designed to reduce cognitive load by automatically guiding users through the timing and steps of preparing to go out. Founded in June 2025 by 23-year-old CEO Yeonee Kim, the company focuses on practical solutions for time management.“Tardiness is a recurring issue not only for individuals with ADHD but also for students and young adults in general, often leading to significant disadvantages due to time management failures”, says CEO Yeonee Kim. “In environments like academia or the workplace, punctuality is frequently tied to evaluations of attitude and performance.” For those with ADHD tendencies, being late is often not about oversleeping; rather, it stems from difficulty organizing tasks or accurately estimating the time required, which leads to a consistent underestimation of preparation time.The flagship product, OopsKit, is a time management service that automatically calculates when a user should start getting ready and what steps they need to take, based solely on their intended departure time. Designed specifically for ADHD users who experience ‘time blindness’ and those with chronic lateness, the app presents the entire preparation process in a timeline format. This allows users to focus immediately on the task at hand, maintaining real-time awareness of their progress and preventing situations that lead to being late.The primary competitive advantage of OopsKit is that it significantly reduce the need for users to manually plan or calculate their schedules. While existing habit-tracking apps often lack time guidance and alarm apps fail to provide task-specific instructions, OopsKit combines both elements through its proprietary ‘Backward Calculation Logic.’ By working backward from the departure time, the app tells users exactly what to do and when to do it, significantly lowering the cognitive burden.“Unlike traditional time management apps that require users to manually list tasks and allocate time, OopsKit automates the entire planning sequence”, Kim explains. “This provides a clear behavioral baseline for people—especially those with ADHD—who might otherwise procrastinate while worrying about how long a task will take or miscalculate their schedule.”Currently in its initial validation phase, Gumongjokki is executing targeted marketing focused on communities that strongly experience the problem. The company is conducting usability tests and interviews with individuals who experience ADHD-related challenges, as well as students and young adults, and is refining the product based on observed usage patterns. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its reach through partnerships with schools and counseling centers, as well as through content-driven marketing and in-app recommendations.Building on recent user feedback, Gumongjokki is accelerating its market entry. The company is building deep emotional connections with its target audience by creating content that empathizes with the daily challenges faced by people with ADHD. A notable offline initiative is the ‘January Lateness Escape Challenge’, designed to help users improve time management and break the habit of being late. This challenge reflects the brand's commitment to being a practical partner in improving users' lives.Regarding future goals, CEO Kim stated, “Our primary objective is a stable public launch. Post-launch, we will continue to enhance our features based on actual user data to provide an even more sophisticated experience.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com